At about the halfway point, Righetti is in the thick of the running for the Ocean League girls tennis championship.
Ella and Keira Wildhagen, and Bella Shuffield all contributed in both doubles and singles scoring for the Warriors Tuesday, and Righetti beat Santa Maria 9-0 to move to 5-2, 5-1.
Shuffield and Ella Wildhagen won their No. 1 doubles match 6-2, 6-0 then set about winning their singles matches some time afterward without losing a game. Each won 6-0, 6-0, Ella Wildhagen at No. 1 and Shuffield at No. 5.
Keira Wildhagen and Jade Reyes lost just one game in their No. 2 doubles match. Keira Wildhagen rallied for a 5-7, 6-2 (12-10) win at No. 2 singles.
Minseo Kim and Kara Yong completed a doubles sweep for the Warriors with a straight sets win at No. 3. Kara Garza, at No. 4 singles, Brooke Kelman at No. 5 and Gabby Bailey at No. 6 dropped four games between them as the Warriors finished the sweep. Kelman won her match 6-0, 6-0.
Santa Ynez 6, Templeton 3
Kate Mazza and Paige Halme helped the Pirates win two of three matches in the doubles portion then won their singles matches in straight sets as the Pirates beat the Eagles in a Mountain League match at the Templeton Tennis Ranch.
Santa Ynez (1-2, 1-1) won for the first time this year.
Halme and Mazza won their No. 2 doubles match 7-5, 6-2. Mazza then won handily at No. 3 singles and Halme won at No. 5.
Danielle Hyland and Violet Quinney won in straight sets for the Pirates at No. 3 doubles. Morea Naretto scored a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles for Santa Ynez, and Grace Sugich won in straight sets at No. 6.
The reigning CIF Central Section Division 3 champ stayed perfect on the year at 3-0, 3-0 upon its move up from the Ocean League to the Mountain League. The Braves roared through their league campaign unbeaten last year to take the 2022 Ocean League title.
No details on Lompoc's win Tuesday were available.
The Righetti girls and boys teams each won at Paso Robles in Mountain League action Tuesday. The girls won 13-8 to go to 2-1, 2-1. The boys won 12-8 to move to 6-2, 2-2.
Righetti goalkeeper Riley Olney racked up 17 saves and made two steals in the girls game Tuesday. Sadie McGehee popped in nine goals for the Warriors. Zoe McGehee scored three times, and Tessa Hidalgo tallied once.
No details on the boys game were available. The Righetti girls will host Morro Bay in a Mountain League game Thursday at 4 p.m.
Righetti 3, Santa Maria 0
The Warriors swept the Saints in an Ocean League match at Righetti's Warrior Gym. Set scores were 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.
Righetti moved to 5-1, 5-0. Santa Maria dropped to 3-4, 2-3.
Emma Olney racked dup 17 kills for the Warriors, and Kloe Kline had 11. Avery Davis served three aces.
The Conquistadores (8-4, 4-1) swept an Ocean League match against their Lompoc Valley rival, 26-24, 25-21, 25-16.
Eliana Core racked up 12 kills for Cabrillo, and Mia Blackburn served three aces. Lilly-Anne Klinedinst made 15 digs.
Mission Prep 3, Santa Ynez 0
Santa Ynez beat Mission Prep in the playoffs last year, but the Royals got the best of things this time. Mission Prep (7-2, 1-0) took this Mountain League opener for both teams 25-18, 25-21, 26-24 at Santa Ynez. The Pirates are 4-4, 0-1.
Freshman Ivy Moyer led the Santa Ynez attack with seven kills. Kailyn Snervik amassed two solo blocks and one assist.
Arroyo Grande 3, St. Joseph 0
The Eagles (1-3, 1-0) swept the Knights (2-5, 0-1) 25-8, 25-13, 25-9 in a Mountain League match at Arroyo Grande. No details were available.
Mountain League mini-tournament No. 2
Medalist Gigi Gunasayan shot a 37 over nine holes at La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc and led the reigning Division 1 champions to their second Mountain League win in as many league mini-tournaments.
Arroyo Grande shot a team score of 238. San Luis Obispo was second at 244, St. Joseph third at 259, Santa Ynez fourth at 275, Atascadero fifth at 297, Lompoc sixth at 298, Paso Robles seventh at 301 and Righetti eighth at 332.
Sophia Pierson of San Luis Obispo posted the second-best individual score, behind Gunasayan, a 40. Emma Dodson of Arroyo Grande had the third lowest individual score, 44. Mackenzie Phelan of Santa Ynez and Zan McGovern of San Luis Obispo tied for fourth at 45.
Team leaders included Annie Heybl for St. Joseph at 47, Halee Sager for Lompoc and Olivia Swindell for Atascadero, both at 49, Kaia Gallant for Paso Robles at 52 and Ari Martinez for Righetti at 57.
