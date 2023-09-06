At about the halfway point, Righetti is in the thick of the running for the Ocean League girls tennis championship.

Ella and Keira Wildhagen, and Bella Shuffield all contributed in both doubles and singles scoring for the Warriors Tuesday, and Righetti beat Santa Maria 9-0 to move to 5-2, 5-1.

Shuffield and Ella Wildhagen won their No. 1 doubles match 6-2, 6-0 then set about winning their singles matches some time afterward without losing a game. Each won 6-0, 6-0, Ella Wildhagen at No. 1 and Shuffield at No. 5.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags