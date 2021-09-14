After a sluggish first set, Cabrillo's girls volleyball team woke up and rolled past rival Lompoc in a Channel League match Tuesday night.
The Conqs swept the Braves 26-24, 25-8 and 25-8.
Cabrillo is now 1-1 in league and 5-3 overall.
"We started the night a little slow, but once we won the first set we got into the groove and played Cabrillo volleyball," Cabrillo coach Tiffany Nicastro said. "Our servinggame was strong tonight with Mia Blackburn and Emma Fistarol serving five aces and Eva Stoyos serving two."
Nicastro commended the play of her front row players, Cara Nelson, Lilly Klinedinst and Alina Terrones.
Maiya McIntyre, Kali Highlander and Fistarol had seven kills apiece. Heather Zent had three blocks.
"The girls have been excited to play Lompoc indoors -- the last time was in 2019 -- and it is always so fun to watch them play and the crowds go wild," Nicastro said. "I was so proud of how each athlete played tonight. Each player contributes to the team. This is the team I've coached in my eight years of coaching volleyball -- skill level and overall knowledge and attitudes towards the game.
"I'm excited for what the rest of our season holds."
The Santa Ynez Pirates hosted the Lompoc Braves at the Alisal River Course for their first Channel League match of the season. The Pirates won 263 to 294. Santa Ynez senior Emily Ruiz was the match medalist with a 49.
Girls golf
Santa Ynez 263, Lompoc 294
Emily Ruiz shot a 49 to earn medalist honors and lead the Pirates over the Braves on Tuesday.
The other Santa Ynez scorers were Mackenzie Phelan (50), Alison Swanitz (50), Addison West (54) and Kylee Johnson (60).
The Braves were led by Aunyce DeLuna's score of 53. Halee Sager shot 54. The other Lompoc scorers were Pattie Matzie (58), Teagan Thompson (63) and Izzy Rubio (66).