The Hancock College baseball team's slide is over.
Elijah Pascual drove in Tommy Kendlinger with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, and the Bulldogs (5-4) snapped a four-game losing streak with an 8-7 win over Bakersfield College (5-5) in a non-conference game at Hancock's John Osborne Field Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Hancock basketball teams both racked up a solid Western State College North Division win at Santa Barbara College Wednesday night. The Hancock women won 82-75 and the Hancock men won 80-73.
The Hancock baseball team's game Thursday was a seesaw one. Hancock took an early 3-0 lead with three runs in the second inning then Bakersfield went ahead with four in the fourth.
Hancock tied the game in the bottom of the inning and the Bulldogs responded after the Renegades scored three times in the sixth to take a 7-4 lead by scoring three times themselves in the bottom of the inning then winning the game on the Pasqual sacrifice fly.
Zach Martinez went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs for the Bulldogs. Brayan Nunez went 3-for-3 and scored three times. The Bulldogs used three pitchers, with pitcher No. 2 Nick Brown (2-1) getting the win and closer Nate Wenzel getting the saves.
Brown gave up three runs, all earned, on four hits in his 2.2 innings on the mound. Wenzel held the Renegades scoreless on three hits in his three innings of work.
Andrew Townson and David Escobar both had two hits and drove in two runs for the Renegades.
Hancock will play at Bakersfield at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Hancock women 82, SBCC 75
After the Vaqueros beat the Bulldogs 66-57 at Hancock in the first round of conference games, the Bulldogs made 30 of their 39 foul shots to get the win Wednesday night.
Alexandria Paquet made nine of her 10 free throw attempts for Hancock. Chloe Blankenship was eight-for-nine, and India Dowling-Green was seven-for-eight.
Blankenship went 9-for-17 from the floor and racked up 28 points. Paquet and Dowling-Green both had 15 in balanced Hancock scoring, Kayla Taylor had 14, and Mallory Branum scored 10. Dowling-Green, with 11 rebounds, earned a double-double.
Isabella Jensen Williams scored a game high 22 points for the Vaqueros, who made 13 of their 17 free throws.
Hancock moved to 19-6, 8-3. Santa Barbara is 14-13, 6-5.
The Bulldogs (18-9, 8-3) won their second straight with a win over their county rival (10-17, 5-6).
Like the Hancock women, the Hancock men also prospered from the foul line, sinking 22 of their 28 free throws. Kevin Kogbara poured in 25 points on 10-for-11 shooting for the Bulldogs, Taevon Pierre-Louis, went 8-for-12 from the floor, had 22, and Vondre Chase and Quincy Bentley scored 14 and 13 points apiece.
Kogbara led the Bulldogs in rebounds with eight. Aidan Mandel led the Vaqueros with 23 points.
The Hancock teams will finish the regular season at home against Ventura Friday night. The women will play at 5 p.m., and the men will play at 7 p.m.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.