The Hancock College baseball team's slide is over.

Elijah Pascual drove in Tommy Kendlinger with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh, and the Bulldogs (5-4) snapped a four-game losing streak with an 8-7 win over Bakersfield College (5-5) in a non-conference game at Hancock's John Osborne Field Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Hancock basketball teams both racked up a solid Western State College North Division win at Santa Barbara College Wednesday night. The Hancock women won 82-75 and the Hancock men won 80-73.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.