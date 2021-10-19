Fans will be back for indoor sporting events at Hancock College next month.
The school announced its athletics spectator policy that will allow fans indoors for the upcoming basketball season on Tuesday.
All fans 12 and older attending events inside Joe White Memorial Gymnasium will be required to provide either proof of vaccination or verification of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. Both digital and physical records will be accepted. Records will need to be shown upon arrival prior to gaining entry into the facility.
Spectators will also be required to wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status, while in the facility except when actively eating or drinking. Fans are also encouraged to socially distance where and when possible.
VOTE: Scott, McClurg, Puga, Kopcho, Bagby among those up for Player of the Week
Aidan Scott, Santa Ynez DEUpdated
After losing a heartbreaker at Buena on Oct. 8, Santa Ynez rebounded with a dominant 23-7 win over Ventura last week. The Pirate defense was lights out and two players particularly stood out. Aidan Scott had 12 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss and two sacks for the Pirate defense.
Aidan Scott, Santa Ynez DE: 12 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 hurries, fumble recovery in 23-7 win over Ventura.
Canyon McClurg, Santa Ynez WR/DBUpdated
Canyon McClurg locked down Ventura's top receiver, Tyler Woodworth, finishing the night with six tackles and four pass break-ups in the win. Woodworth finished the game with three catches for 39 yards, his lowest totals of the season. Woodworth was averaging 92 yards receiving coming into the game.
Canyon McClurg, Santa Ynez WR/DB: 6 tackles, 4 PBUs, lock down defense on top Pacific view League WR in 23-7 win over Ventura.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande RB/DBUpdated
Makai Puga has been dynamic for Arroyo Grande all season and he had one of his best games of the year last Friday. The senior had 92 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, 78 more yards receiving with another score and also made 11 tackles while intercepting a pass to power the Eagles' 39-35 come-from-behind win over Righetti.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande RB/DB: 13 carries, 92 yards, 2 TDs; 9 catches, 78 yards, TD; 11 tackles, INT; 4 punts, 107 yards; 3 kick returns for 114 yards in 39-35 win over Righetti.
Koa Kopcho, Arroyo Grande WR/DBUpdated
Koa Kopcho also stood out in the win. He caught a 20-yard pass that set up a short touchdown run for the game-winning score. He led the Eagles with 13 tackles and finished with two catches for 33 yards.
Koa Kopcho, Arroyo Grande WR/DB: 2 catches, 33 yards; 13 tackles in 39-35 win over Righetti.
Koa Kopcho with the catch and run has AG inside the 1. 45 seconds left. Righetti leads 35-32 for now. pic.twitter.com/FfuBMrjyyA— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 16, 2021
Cooper Bagby, Righetti WR/DBUpdated
Cooper Bagby had a gritty performance for Righetti in the loss to the Eagles. Bagby was a physical presence in the middle of the Warrior defense at strong safety. He intercepted a pass and laid down several hard hits to break up passes. He finished with six total tackles.
Cooper Bagby, Righetti WR/DB: 2 catches, 12 yards; 6 total tackles, 3 pass break-ups, INT.
Cooper Bagby picks off an Arroyo Grande pass. Warriors inside the 25 after a Swanson run. pic.twitter.com/upClK4gkN9— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 16, 2021
Adan Rubalcava, Pioneer Valley WR/RB/DBUpdated
Adan Rubalcava had another one of his trademark performances, leading Pioneer Valley in just about every offensive category in a tough 15-6 loss at Paso Robles. He had 160 yards from scrimmage and also made 15 total tackles.
Adan Rubalcava, Pioneer Valley WR/RB/DB: 125 yards rushing, 35 yards receiving, 15 total tackles.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QBUpdated
Lompoc's offense has been trying to make up for its short-handed defense all season long and junior QB Cavin Ross has been doing his part. He topped 240 yards in the 51-26 loss at Oxnard Pacifica. The Braves will need another big game Friday as they try to stop their five-game skid against a tough Oxnard team.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB: 23 for 36, 242 yards, 2 TDs passing in 51-26 loss at Oxnard Pacifica.
Kyle Miller, Orcutt Academy RBUpdated
Over in the 8-man realm, Orcutt Academy's Kyle Miller has had a strong senior season and it continued Saturday in a loss to Riverdale Christian on Saturday. Miller had 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns and made nine tackles on defense.
Kyle Miller, Orcutt Academy RB: 15 carries, 141 yards, 2 TDs; 1 catch, 24 yards; 9 total tackles in 54-26 loss to Riverdale Christian.
VOTE for Player of the WeekUpdated
Vote on ALL THREE sites: santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com
Tickets will be available for purchase throughout the season at athletics.hancockcollege.edu/ticketing. Season tickets for basketball will be available for purchase through Dec. 2 and single-game tickets will be available seven days prior to each home event. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to ensure that capacity limits for the venue have not been met prior to arrival. If the game is not sold out, walk-up tickets can be purchased at the ticketing area.
The school said various forms of vaccine verification will be accepted, such as a COVID-19 vaccination record card which includes the name of the person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and dates doses administered; or a photo of a vaccination card, documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider or a State of California Digital COVID-19 vaccine record that includes a QR code, name, date of birth, vaccine dates and vaccine type . The digital COVID-19 vaccine record be found https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/
Accompanying proof of identification in the form of a driver's license or other document that visibly identifies the person on the test result is required for ages 18 and above.
For the purposes of this guidance, people are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two weeks or more after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or other vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization), or two weeks or more after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson).
Acceptable forms of proof of a negative COVID-19 test result includes a printed document from the test provider or laboratory or an electronic test result displayed on a phone or other device from the test provider or laboratory.
The information must include four items: person's name, date of test performed, type of test performed and negative test result. Accompanying proof of identification in the form of a driver's license or other document that visibly identifies the person on the test result is required for ages 18 and above.
'Home tests' are not acceptable as proof of a negative COVID test.
High school, Girls golf
Channel League Finals at Alisal
The Channel League girls played at Alisal Ranch on Tuesday and Dos Pueblos' Sagarika Manian earned league MVP honors.
Victoria Chen, of Dos Pueblos, was the day's medalist and hit a hole in one and hole No. 9 at Alisal.
Chen earned First Team All-League honors along with Chelsi Ramirez (Dos Pueblos), Halee Sager (Lompoc), Mackenzie Phelan (Santa Ynez) and Camille Robinson (Dos Pueblos).
The Second Team All-League players are Emily Ruiz (Santa Ynez), Addison West (Santa Ynez), Riley O'Brien (San Marcos), Ella Arce (Santa Barbara), Kenslee Martin (Cabrillo), Fia Torrey (San Marcos) and Alison Swanitz (Santa Ynez).
