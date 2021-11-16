A conference win is a big deal.

A conference shutout win at home? That's an even bigger deal.

Hancock College's football team not only got a National Conference win on Saturday as the No. 15 Bulldogs closed out their home slate with a shutout against No. 22 Bakersfield College in a 13-0 decision.

The teams were scoreless in the first half before Hancock scored all 13 of the game's points in the third quarter as Colton Theaker hit two field goals and K'Hari Upshaw scored on a 44-yard fumble recovery.

Santa Ynez grad Mike McCoy, who's been one of the team's top receiver for much of the season, filled in at quarterback and did well enough to help Hancock grab a win. McCoy completed 6 of 13 passes for 81 yards and rushed for 22 yards on three carries.

Jaleel Walker led Hancock with 66 receiving yards on four catches.

Neither team topped 300 yards of offense. Hancock out-gained Bakersfield 266-184. The Bulldogs averaged averaged 3.3 yards per play while the Renegades averaged just 3.3 and just 4.6 yards per pass play as Hancock intercepted quarterback Dexter Frampton three times.

Avery Fondern, a sophomore from Righetti, got his first career interception while Ronald Fuselier and Jaquez McWilliams intercepted a pass apiece.

Hancock ran the ball 57 times for a net of 181 yards. The Bulldogs dominated the clock, holding the ball for nearly 36 minutes. Dior Kennedy led Hancock with 67 yards on 16 carries and Maurice Smith added 48 yards on 13 carries. BJ Jordan had 29 yards on nine carries.

Theaker hit 2 of his 5 field goal tries. He put Hancock in front with a 40-yard field goal with 9:20 left in the third quarter before doubling Hancock's lead with a 33-yard field goal with 4:25 left in the quarter. Upshaw's fumble return for a touchdown came 26 seconds later.

The game was marred by penalties. Hancock was called for eight penalties that cost the Bulldogs 91 yards while the Renegades were flagged nine times for 111 yards.

Bakersfield turned the ball over five times. Hancock had one turnover which came on a fumble.

Hancock did excel on key downs. The Bulldogs went 7 for 18 on third down and 3 for 3 on fourth down. Bakersfield converted just 2 for 10 on third down while going 2 for 3 on fourth down.

Hancock now is set to play at Long Beach City on Saturday. LBCC is 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the National Northern Conference. Ventura is 10-0 on the season and 5-0 n the conference. Hancock and Canyons were both tied at 2-2 in conference heading into the weekend's regular season finale.

Bakersfield is now 1-4 in conference and 2-8 overall.

Defensively, LJ Vongsy led Hancock with six tackles while Fuselier and John Sniffen tallied five apiece. Upshaw and Josiah Acosta both recovered fumbles. Sniffen and Acosta also were credited with one sack each while Vongsy and Justus Makaini combined for one sack.

Girls soccer

Santa Ynez 2, SLO 2

Santa Ynez opened its season with tie against SLO.

The Pirates (0-0-1), missing five returning players due to club commitments until after Thanksgiving, took some time to get organized. The Tigers kept pressing until finally they broke through on a score in the 17th minute. That woke the Pirates up and it was their turn to turn up the pressure. After a flurry of back and forth of physical play, Santa Ynez' Rylee Fox scored on a 35-yard kick tying the game.

Not to be outdone, SLO would up the pressure again and would score two minutes into stoppage time to going into the half up 2-1.

In the second half, the Pirates changed their game plan and started to dictate possession and enforce their will. In the 76th minute, Emmy Withrow found Neta Ofiaeli in front of the goal to tie the game with two minutes left.

Girls basketball

Santa Maria 57, VCA 31

Madison Garrity led the way with a double-double for Santa Maria, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Alyssa Reyes finished with 12 points and Yuridia Ramos added 10. The Saints are now 2-0 and will host Santa Ynez on Thursday in the opener of their tournament at 3 p.m.

Morro Bay 56, Santa Ynez 22

Santa Ynez senior captain Nayeli Torres was the Pirates' high scorer with 11 points. Senior Giszelle Hrehor led the team with nine rebounds.

The Pirates play at the Santa Maria tournament on Thursday at 3 p.m. against the host Saints.

Boys basketball

Santa Maria 87, Coastal Christian 72

Santa Maria guard Ben Quintero had 25 points and 18 rebounds and senior Alex Milner added 23 points and nine boards as the Saints won their season opener Monday night. Guard Felipe Ramirez had 10 points and five rebounds while David Placencia and Julius Booker each added nine points.

"It was a total team effort, we survived big foul trouble the entire game," Saints coach Dave Yamate said.

Girls water polo

Santa Ynez 22, Cabrillo 4

The Pirates were able to draw six positive kickouts giving them man-up opportunities to score. Their leading scorer was Sydney Gills with nine goals and Tabitha Pearigen with six goals.

"The girls played an incredible defensive game as well with eight steals by Hannah Allen and seven by Lily Mazza," coach Jen Nash said. The Pirates' first-year goalie Jessi Rae Flynn had six saves.

"Overall an amazing first game for the pirates against our longest rival in water polo," Nash added.