Allan Hancock College infielder Kalub Ramirez has committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Mount Marty University next season.
The university is located in Yankton, South Dakota.
"I chose Mount Marty because coach (Josh) Teichroew made me feel wanted in their program from the start of the recruiting process," Ramirez said, per a school press release. "At first, I was hesitant because it was South Dakota. As I got to know the coaches, see the campus and see the facilities they have, it just kind of grew on me.
"I feel like this new step will have a big impact on my life by giving me the opportunity to go out and make a name for myself. I couldn't be more excited for this next chapter."
The Lompoc native recently completed his second countable, third overall, season with the Bulldogs. Ramirez closed the year with a .273 batting average after recording 10 doubles, 24 RBIs and one homer on 35 hits. He also tallied six stolen bases and boasted a .988 fielding percentage.
During his freshman campaign, Ramirez finished the shortened season with a .390 batting average after appearing in 11 games. The Lompoc High School alum recorded 16 hits, including two doubles and one home run, in his first campaign with Hancock.
"My time at Allan Hancock has been a blessing for me, especially this last year. Being more involved and around the people at Hancock made my time here more special," Ramirez added. "Hancock has matured me, for sure, by making sure that I take care of my business and become more independent. This had a big impact on my decision because it made me want to go out and experience something new and different."
Mount Marty is an NAIA member and competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Hancock baseball camp
The start of Hancock's baseball summer clinics is right around the corner. The school sent out a last call for all Session 1 packages and the discounted "All-Sessions" online registration options, as both are set to close on Sunday (June 12). Registration for Session 2 will remain open through June 19.
To register, visit the Hancock website at https://ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing. Contact Shelby Scott (shelby.scott@hancockcollege.edu) or Chris Stevens (fcstevens@hancockcollege.edu) for more info.
Orcutt Academy coaching openings
There are two varsity head coaching positions open at Orcutt Academy High School. The Spartans are looking for a head coach for their 8-man football program and a head coach for the girls golf program.
Those interested can email the athletic director at cmckenzie@orcutt-schools.net.
'Conq Classic' set for June 18
The annual tournament that benefits Cabrillo High School athletics and is named after the school's late football coach will be held at the Mission Club in Lompoc. Registration is $125, though there's a $50 discount for platinum level club members.
Golfer check-in is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event and there's a shotgun start with a scramble format tournament to start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner should be served around 5:30 p.m. with awards, door prizes and a raffle. There will be payouts for one low gross winner, two low nets and a closest-to-the-pin winner on all par three holes. Those attending are asked to follow a dress code, with no denim, T-shirts or shirts without collars.
The buffet dinner includes an entree, side dishes, bread, dessert and coffee/tea. Extra dinner tickets can be purchased for $25 each.
There are sponsorship opportunities, tee sponsors, closest-to-the-pin sponsors, foursome sponsors, banquet sponsor and golf cart sponsor. The banquet sponsor includes eight golfers, recognition as banquet sponsor on ads and dining room publicity. The golf cart sponsorship includes 12 golfers, name on carts, tee signs and other related brochures and ads.
Those who intend to sign up are asked to do so early as participation is limited. For more information, contact Steve Haskins (805) 705-3695 or Wendy Knowles (805) 448-5057.
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting junior golf camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
There's a camp set for June 13-16 and more on June 20-23, July 11-14, July 18-21 and Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.
Hancock basketball camp
The Allan Hancock College women's basketball program has announced the schedule for its summer camp.
The camp is set to take place on July 25-28 inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and is open to ages 8-17.
Participants will receive instruction from current and former AHC women's basketball players and coaching staff on several fundamental skills, including shooting, dribbling, ball handling, footwork, defense, rebounding, passing, guard work and post play.
Registration is set at $85 per participant for the four-day event.
Online registration is now open and space is limited! To register, visit the Hancock College ticketing website, ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing.
Individuals should contact the camp coordinator, Andre Scott, with questions related to the event, at andre.scott@hancockcollege.edu.