Three Northern Santa Barbara County players earned First Team All-Channel League honors during the spring baseball season.
One player each from Santa Ynez, Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools earned the All-League recognition.
Lompoc senior Stephen Espinoza, Santa Ynez junior Vic Heredia and Cabrillo junior A.J. Simmons earned First Team honors as the All-League teams were dominated by the Santa Barbara city schools.
Ryan Speshyock, a sophomore from Dos Pueblos, is the Channel League MVP.
San Marcos junior Chase Hoover is the Pitcher of the Year.
The rest of the first team features Henry Manfredonia (San Marcos, senior), Joaquin Sandoval (San Marcos, junior), Nick Fell (San Marcos, junior), Oliver McGibben (Santa Barbara, senior), Erik Elizalde (Santa Barbara, senior), Jackson Greaney (Dos Pueblos, senior), Kellan Montgomery (Dos Pueblos, junior) and Ethan Rodriguez (Dos Pueblos, junior).
Three Santa Ynez players made the Channel League Second Team and they're all juniors: Jackson Cloud, Mikey Gills and Owen Hunt.
Lompoc junior Bridger Coleman Lompoc and Cabrillo sophomore pitcher Trevor Jure landed on the Second Team.
The rest of the Second team is features San Marcos players Aidan Mandell, Aiden Johnson and Cole Schoenwetter; Santa Barbara players Dane Dawson, Vince Gamberdella and Juan Perez; and Dos Pueblos' Greg Marmo.
The honorable mention team features two Santa Ynez players: senior Shane Stewart and sophomore Caleb Cassidy.
Lompoc's Elijah Bobo and Bradley Waite, both seniors, made honorable mention, joined by teammate Gabe Hirzel, who's a junior. Cabrillo juniors Fernando Calderon and Zachary Radabaugh and senior Hunter Barthel also earned honorable mention.
The rest of the honorable mention team features San Marcos juniors Emmett Speake and Nathan Lynk; Santa Barbara's Cal Wipf and Jack Holland; and Dos Pueblos' Jordan Rico, Josh Brennan and Joe Talarico.
San Marcos won the Channel League with a 12-3 record. Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos each went 11-4 in league. Santa Ynez was fourth at 6-9, Lompoc went 3-12 to finish in fifth place and Cabrillo went 2-13 in league.
San Marcos went 19-5 overall and Santa Barbara went 14-8. Dos Pueblos finished with a 16-8 overall record and Santa Ynez went 9-13.
Lompoc went 6-16 and Cabrillo finished 3-17 overall.