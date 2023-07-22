ChipFenenga returns 01
Santa Ynez volleyball coach and teacher Chip Fenenga, seen in 2013, will begin his third stint as Santa Ynez boys volleyball coach when the Pirates make their season debut in 2024. 

 File photo

Chip Fenenga will begin his third stint as Santa Ynez boys volleyball coach when the Pirates make their season debut in 2024.

The Santa Ynez Valley High School Board approved the hiring of Fenenga at its Friday meeting.

Fenenga is a multiple cancer survivor. He founded the boys volleyball program at Santa Ynez in 1992 and led the Pirates to 10 CIF Southern Section divisional championships and 10 divisional finals. Fenenga took 29 consecutive Pirates teams to the playoffs and set CIF records with 19 consecutive league championships, 208 straight league wins and four straight CIF-SS titles.

