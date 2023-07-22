Chip Fenenga will begin his third stint as Santa Ynez boys volleyball coach when the Pirates make their season debut in 2024.
The Santa Ynez Valley High School Board approved the hiring of Fenenga at its Friday meeting.
Fenenga is a multiple cancer survivor. He founded the boys volleyball program at Santa Ynez in 1992 and led the Pirates to 10 CIF Southern Section divisional championships and 10 divisional finals. Fenenga took 29 consecutive Pirates teams to the playoffs and set CIF records with 19 consecutive league championships, 208 straight league wins and four straight CIF-SS titles.
Santa Ynez moved from the Southern Section to the Central Section effective the 2022-23 school year.
Fenenga was named California Coach of the Year in 1988, coached the Santa Ynez boys team until 2019 and was inducted into the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame in 2020.
After one season away, Fenenga coached the Pirates in the truncated 2020 COVID-19 season through 2022. After one more season away, he is back for his third stint with the program.
"I couldn't think of a more qualified person to lead the volleyball program than Chip Fenenga," Santa Ynez athletic director Josh McClurg said.
"I am also happy to be working with him again," said McClurg who, along with being the first-year athletic director, is also the veteran Santa Ynez varsity head football coach. "Chip became kind of a professional mentor to me when I first started coaching and teaching at SYHS."
McClurg said, "I have always respected his coaching style, his ability to connect with his players, get the most out of all of his teams, and his passion for the sport. If you talked to any of his ex-players, they will all reiterate the same thing."
Fenenga was also the veteran girls volleyball coach at Santa Ynez. His teams won 30 league championships across the boys and girls programs. His boys teams won 75 percent of their matches. Fenenga eventually reached 476 wins as a head coach.
Volleyball Monthly named one of Fenenga's boys teams mythical national champion.
Fenenga's boys program produced 18 NCAA Division 1 players, four NCAA National Players of the Year and three U.S. Olympians.
He coached girls volleyball for 10 seasons, and his girls squads made the playoffs every year. The Pirates won seven Los Padres League championships, and Fenenga posted a 199-86 record with the girls program.
Fenenag's girls teams reached the divisional semifinals twice and the quarterfinals six times. The girls program produced six NCAA Division 1 players.
