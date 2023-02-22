Austria Holland of Nipomo, Keira Nartatez of Pioneer Valley and Jeremy Oani of Righetti have all been seeded in the top 10 of their respective weight classes for the CIF State Wrestling Championships that will take place Friday and Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
All three qualified for the state championships last year. This year, Holland is seeded fifth at 106 pounds and Nartatez is seeded sixth at 121 pounds in the girls championships, and Oani is seeded ninth at 106 pounds in the boys championships.
Other seeded wrestlers from Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) teams include Dominic Marquez of Paso Robles, No. 13 at 113 pounds in the boys championships, and Christian Davidson of Paso Robles, No. 15 at 195 pounds, also in the boys championships.