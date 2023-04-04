After 100 sets amongst 13 teams of non-stop volleyball for 14-plus hours in a span of two days, Pioneer Valley boys volleyball coach Ralph Quintana could finally unwind Saturday afternoon.
Quintana had just finished overseeing the tournament, which Pioneer Valley hosted in its gym.
Moments earlier, Clovis Buchanan had capped an unbeaten run through the tournament by beating Fresno Bullard 25-10 in the championship match. After pool play over the two days, the 13 teams played single-set, single-elimination matches in the seeded playoffs.
After the championship and runner-up trophies were handed out, Quintana deemed the second edition of the Battle of the Coast Tournament, and the first post-COVID 19 one, a success.
"I'm thrilled with how the tournament turned out," said Quintana.
"Teams saw a lot of teams that they hadn't seen before, or teams that they HAD seen before, and they had a chance to see if they could get some revenge."
The teams certainly did not seem to take the tournament lightly. The enthusiasm level was at least on a par with, and sometimes seemed above, a league match. Team supporters, who sat in chairs in the packed gym, were also quite vocal.
Matches took place on all three Pioneer Valley courts until the semifinals. Semis took place on the West and East courts. The championship match took place on center court.
Tournament updates were available throughout on an electric board in the gym lobby, courtesy of Quintana, with some help from Pioneer Valley personnel. Quintana juggled overseeing the tournament with coaching his own team.
Several area teams, including Pioneer Valley, St. Joseph, Santa Maria, Cabrillo, Righetti and Arroyo Grande, participated in the tournament. So did Mission Prep, Atascadero, Templeton and Morro Bay from northern San Luis Obispo County.
The two Fresno-area teams, Buchanan and Bullard, played to their respective one and two seeds and made it to the final with convincing wins in the semis. Buchanan beat Arroyo Grande 25-15 in one semifinal, and Bullard defeated St. Joseph 25-16 in the other.
The Bears quickly grabbed momentum and kept it after Arroyo Grande had a small early lead in one semifinal.
In the other, St. Joseph took a 10-8 lead on kills by Braeden Rappozo and Caedin Hamilton, but Bullard finished with a 17-6 run to take this battle of the Knights. Sawyer Mott finished the match with an authoritative put-away for Bullard.
Host Pioneer Valley had a solid tournament, going 5-3 in pool play Friday and earning the No. 4 seed for the playoffs with its play on Saturday.
Nate Magni, Pioneer Valley's 6-foot-6 senior outside hitter, set the school career record for kills Saturday. His total is now at 389, surpassing former record-holder Ebba Tefeira's 371.
Save Magni, the Panthers are not particularly tall, but Sebastian Uribe, Carlos Bustamante and Anthony Godinez gave the host team some solid play at the net during the tournament.
Buchanan's hitters didn't hammer everything during the tourney, but what they didn't they hit with pace and good placement.
Besides the Bears have a good libero, sophomore John Soldani, and Buchanan established itself as the team to beat going into the semis. Buchanan was the only team that had not lost a set going into the semis.
Bullard beat Buchanan 3-1 in a non-league match last month, and the Bears are 1-3 in the tough Tri-River League, but they reversed things on the Knights in the championship match. Buchanan took control quickly in the championship match and never looked back.
The three league teams Buchanan lost to, Clovis, Clovis East and Clovis West, had a combined record of 56-12 at press time.
"The tournament was fun," Soldani said afterward. "This will help us for the playoffs. It will help us get better."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.