After winning the first 11-man CIF title in Santa Maria Valley last month, the Righetti football team is going for the valley's first state title Saturday afternoon.

Righetti goes up against a program that is playing in a state championship game for the third time.

Atherton Sacred Heart Prep played in state finals in 2013 and 2015, losing both times.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. Righetti was set to leave town for the Bay Area Friday at 9:30 a.m. and stay the night ahead of the Saturday afternoon game.

Here's a look at the matchup.

Similar paths

Both teams have charted similar paths this season. Sacred Heart is 7-7 after winning four playoff games as it entered the postseason with a 3-7 record.

Righetti is 6-8 on the season having won five playoff games after ending the regular season 1-8.

Neither team has really been challenged in the postseason. SHP beat Redding University Prep 20-0 in its regional win at home last week. The Gators beat Cupertino Homestead 51-28 for the Central Coast Section Division 4 title. They topped San Mateo Hillsdale 42-14 in the semifinals and Salinas Alisal 42-0 in the first round.

Righetti outscored its CIF Central Section Division 5 opponents 123-37 in four games, capped by a 34-7 win over Madera Liberty in the title game.

Righetti's Wing-T

The Warriors may have a tactical advantage in this game. They employ a somewhat rare style of offense with their Wing-T.

A unique offense can give unfamiliar defenses fits. The Wing-T features a heavy dose of misdirection and aims to wear teams down with its run game.

Righetti's offensive line has played well in the postseason, earning rave reviews from head coach Tony Payne, who was joyed to see the return of Malachi Broome, an All-Area First Team pick last season who missed all of the regular season with an injury.

Payne felt the offensive line was the difference-maker in the 34-7 win over Liberty in the Central Section final.

"Our offensive line executed and (offensive coordinator) Buddy Garcia called a great game plan," Payne said. "We kept it simple and pounded the rock."

Gators have some balance

In the win over University Prep last week, the Gators threw for 191 yards on just 12 attempts and rushed for 135 yards on 37 attempts.

Jack Herrell, a senior quarterback, went 6 for 12 for 191 yards and a touchdown, which was an 80-yarder to running back Andrew Latu. Herrell has completed 62 of 121 passes for 1,232 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions on the season.

Latu leads the Gators with 678 yards rushing on 120 carries with 13 touchdowns. Luis Mendoza has 620 yards on 101 carries with 10 touchdowns this season.

The Gators have averaged about 175 yards rushing and 140 yards passing per game this season. They've rushed 428 times for 2,439 yards and 35 touchdowns on the year.

Zach Freire is the team's top receiver with 488 yards on 27 catches with four touchdowns. Jake York has 25 catches for 457 yards on the season.

Junior Shay O'Kelly has been credited with 182 total tackles this year, with 130 of them solo.

Carter Shaw, John Chung and Luke de Grosz share the team lead in interceptions with two each.

Martinez's impact

Righetti has a rugged, methodical offense, but the Warriors also have athletes. Elias Martinez is the best of the bunch.

The senior wideout/defensive back is probably the best athlete to play football in the Santa Maria Valley and one of the top athletes on the Central Coast.

"Elias Martinez is the best athlete around, I think that's obvious to everybody," Payne said of Martinez.

Martinez scored on a 39-yard touchdown run for Righetti's first score last week in the 14-7 win over Irvine Northwood to win the CIF SoCal Div. 5-A regional. He caught a touchdown pass against Liberty in the Central Section final. He had an interception and a touchdown run against Coalinga and another interception against Atascadero in the playoffs.

Star power

The Gators feature star defensive back Carter Shaw, who's the son of Stanford football coach David Shaw.

According to the San Jose Mercury News, Carter Shaw re-injured his knee on a punt return last week and was on crutches after the game. His status for Saturday's game is unknown.

Shaw, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior, has recorded 49 tackles and the two interceptions this season.

Sacred Heart Prep?

The school is located in the Bay Area town of Atherton, which is a part of San Mateo County.

Tuition for the high school tops out around $40,000 per year. Atherton is known as one of the wealthiest communities in the United States. The Gators have won five CIF Central Coast Section titles, with the most recent being in 2015. They are coached by Mark Grieb.

Central Section's strong showing

Righetti is one of five Central Section teams to make a state final this weekend.

Bakersfield Liberty is playing Gardena Serra, Visalia Central Valley Catholic is playing Kentfield Marin Catholic, Bakersfield Independence is playing San Marin and Morro Bay is playing McArthur Fall River.

CalPreps' computer formula was used to determine the divisions in the CIF sectional playoffs this year. CalPreps also makes projections using its computer formula and has Sacred Heart Prep beating Righetti 28-10 Saturday. Though, Righetti fans can rest assured the projection also had Northwood beating Righetti 27-21 last week.

Those who are unable to make the trip, can watch the game online for a fee at nfhsnetwork.com.