The Lompoc High School flag football team will play its inaugural game Thursday. The Braves will host Santa Barbara at 6:30 p.m. at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.

The CIF sanctioned girls flag football for the first time, for the 2023-24 school  year. Lompoc is the only school in the Central Section to have a girls flag football team for the sport's first CIF season. Several Southern Section schools are slated to have girls flag football squads.

"I'm pretty sure other Central Section schools will pick up on the sport," Lompoc coach Ashley Coelho said as her squad was early into its summer workouts schedule. "I think the other Central Section schools are missing out on a fun opportunity.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

