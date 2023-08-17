The inaugural Rep Righetti ceremony is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m. inside Warrior Gym at Righetti High School.

"The purpose of Rep Righetti is to bring the community - players, parents, staff, student body - together prior to our first game of the (football) season each year," said first-year Righetti coach Rus Pickett. "Our players will get their "R" to put on their helmet."

Alumni guest speakers are slated to pass out the "R"s.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

