Lompoc High School seniors Lauren Jansen and Anthony Alonzo have been named the Central Coast Athletics Association Scholar Athletes of the Year.

Lompoc High School seniors Lauren Jansen and Anthony Alonzo have been named the Central Coast Athletics Association (CCAA) Scholar Athletes of the Year.

The two were honored at the CIF Central Section Awards Banquet during the school year.

Jansen plays softball and also played soccer and ran cross country. Alonzo runs track, played football and was on the Lompoc coed cheer squad.

