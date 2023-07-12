Lompoc High School seniors Lauren Jansen and Anthony Alonzo have been named the Central Coast Athletics Association (CCAA) Scholar Athletes of the Year.
The two were honored at the CIF Central Section Awards Banquet during the school year.
Jansen plays softball and also played soccer and ran cross country. Alonzo runs track, played football and was on the Lompoc coed cheer squad.
Jansen played for the Lompoc soccer team that won the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship. Alonzo was the third-leading rusher for the football team and averaged 6.5 yards a carry. In track, he is a top sprinter in the area.
Alonzo will attend Cal Poly. Jansen will attend UC Santa Barbara.
