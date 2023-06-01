Former Pioneer Valley High School Athletic Director Jeff Monteiro has been named an honorary coach for the South team for the 12th annual Central Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) All-Star Football Classic.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Valley. The game annually pits high school senior all-stars from San Luis Obispo County (the North) against their counterparts from northern Santa Barbara County (the South). Monteiro is to be honored during a halftime ceremony.

"Yes, I really was surprised," to hear that he was named an honorary coach, said Monteiro, who moved to Suwanee, Georgia, in the northeastern Atlanta metropolitan area, with his wife in March.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

