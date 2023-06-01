Former Pioneer Valley High School Athletic Director Jeff Monteiro has been named an honorary coach for the South team for the 12th annual Central Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) All-Star Football Classic.
Kickoff is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Valley. The game annually pits high school senior all-stars from San Luis Obispo County (the North) against their counterparts from northern Santa Barbara County (the South). Monteiro is to be honored during a halftime ceremony.
"Yes, I really was surprised," to hear that he was named an honorary coach, said Monteiro, who moved to Suwanee, Georgia, in the northeastern Atlanta metropolitan area, with his wife in March.
"I guess (the honor) was along the lines of a 'you've been coaching around 40 years and have touched a lot of lives' type of thing," Monteiro said.
Monteiro said he arrived in Santa Maria from Georgia last Sunday and will head back to Georgia the day after the FCA All-Star game.
The respective South and North head coaches for the FCA All-Star game this year are Dustin Davis of Pioneer Valley for the South and Vic Cooper of Atascadero for the North.
Pioneer Valley and Atascadero were 2022 Ocean League rivals. Pioneer Valley upset co-league champion Atascadero at PV in a regular season finale, but Atascadero rallied to beat Pioneer Valley 27-13 at Atascadero in the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship game. Cooper's Greyhounds went on to win the Division 6 state championship.
Monteiro said he has coached in the FCA All-Star game just once and has only been to three of the games but, "I was on the original formation committee," for the game.
He said the original formation committee consisted of himself, Greg Dickinson, Mike Ostini, Bobby Kennedy, Pat Cusack and Ken Gruendyke.
Dickinson is a former veteran Righetti and Pioneer Valley football coach. Ostini and Kennedy are prominent area sports officials, and Gruendyke is the former veteran Santa Ynez football coach and still active on the athletics scene there. Cusack has been a prominent figure on the local sports scene.
"Greg was the (FCA) committee president and still is, I believe," said Monteiro.
Monteiro was an assistant coach for Dickinson at Righetti High School from 1984-2004 then shortly after Pioneer Valley was founded, Monteiro assisted Dickinson again, from 2004-2012 at PV. Dan Ellington took over as Pioneer Valley's head coach after that before becoming the football coach at Santa Maria, where he is now the athletic director.
Monteiro, 62, retired from Pioneer Valley on Dec. 31, 2021. "I went straight into coaching youth football in Guadalupe," said Monteiro. "I had more fun doing that than coaching at the high school level."
The former Pioneer Valley athletic director said he has applied to coach youth football in North Gwinnett in Suwanee. Monteiro said he and his wife went to Georgia last fall to assist his son-in-law who was set to take a job in the rehabilitation field there.
"My wife fell in love, and she said 'we're heading out,'" to Georgia, said Monteiro. "My son wound up not liking it and he moved back to California, but my wife and I moved to Georgia.
"Now they'll be re-joining us," said Jeff Monteiro. "My daughter (Katie Daly) needed to finish out her teaching contract at Pioneer Valley, and hopefully she will soon be teaching and coaching in Georgia."
Daly coached the Pioneer Valley boys tennis team that won the 2023 Ocean League championship, the first league title in program history.
"With all the coaching she's done, and the teaching shortage in Georgia, I think she'll be able to get something there," said Monteiro. "Georgia is pretty big on hiring coaches."
As for retirement, "I love it," said Monteiro. "I think it's added a couple of years to my life."
