Even when opposing defenses triple-teamed Orcutt Academy freshman forward Elizabeth Johnson, the result for the defense was usually unsuccessful.

Opposing offenses generally met the same fate whenever they challenged 6-foot-4 St. Joseph senior Candace Kpetikou in the paint.

Johnson and Kpetikou are the 2023 Times All-Area Girls Basketball Team's Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year respectively. Johnson averaged a double-double, 21.8 points and 13.8 rebounds, including an average of 6.8 on offense, a game.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.