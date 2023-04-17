Even when opposing defenses triple-teamed Orcutt Academy freshman forward Elizabeth Johnson, the result for the defense was usually unsuccessful.
Opposing offenses generally met the same fate whenever they challenged 6-foot-4 St. Joseph senior Candace Kpetikou in the paint.
Johnson and Kpetikou are the 2023 Times All-Area Girls Basketball Team's Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year respectively. Johnson averaged a double-double, 21.8 points and 13.8 rebounds, including an average of 6.8 on offense, a game.