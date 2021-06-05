Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg approached this odd spring season with a specific mindset.

He and his staff employed that vision and stuck with it, hoping it would pay off.

That approach did, indeed, pay off.

McClurg's Pirates went 4-1, reeling off four straight wins against Channel League opposition after falling to Lompoc 24-7 in the March season opener.

The Pirates out-scored their opponents 209-55 in those five games.

McClurg has been voted the All-Area Coach of the Year by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.

How, exactly, did McClurg and his staff approach this season? It's simple really. McClurg didn't want players to focus on the complications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We approached this year like we typically do every year," McClurg said. "For us, we kind of kept the same mindset as a coaching staff instead of addressing the situations that we were going through. We taught the kids to push through adversity."

McClurg noted how crucial his coaching staff was in getting through it all with a 4-1 record. The Pirates' coaching staff consists of Greg Gandolfo, Tony Armenta, Sean Foy, Jason Finley, Buddy Garcia, Dan Cook, Oscar Andrade and John Warning.

All-Area Coach of the Year 2021 — Josh McClurg, Santa Ynez 2019 — Pepe Villasenor, St. Joseph 2018 — Tony Payne, Righetti 2017 — Dan Ellington, Santa Maria 2016 — Dan Ellington, Santa Maria 2015 — Tom Goossen, Arroyo Grande 2014 — Russ Edwards, Nipomo 2013 — Andrew Jones, Lompoc 2012 — Dustin Davis, St. Joseph 2011 — Andrew Jones, Lompoc 2010 — Andrew Jones, Lompoc 2009 — Gary Wilson, Righetti 2008 — Mike Hartman, St. Joseph 2007 — Russ Edwards, Nipomo 2006 — Mike Hartman, St. Joseph 2005 — Robin Luken, Lompoc 2004 — Robin Luken, Lompoc 2003 — Robin Luken, Lompoc; Barney Eames, St. Joseph (Co-winners) 2002 — Robin Luken, Lompoc 2001 — Jim Doyle, Santa Maria 2000 — Lance Fauria, St. Joseph; Jon Huss, Arroyo Grande (Co-winners) 1999 — Ken Gruendyke, Santa Ynez 1998 — Jon Huss, Arroyo Grande 1997 — Jon Huss, Arroyo Grande 1996 — Jon Huss, Arroyo Grande 1995 — Steve Haskins, Cabrillo 1994 — Jon Huss, Arroyo Grande 1993 — Ken Gruendyke, Santa Ynez 1992 — Robin Luken, Lompoc 1991 — Tom Hawkins, Righetti 1990 — Dick Barrett, Lompoc 1989 — Tom Hawkins, Righetti

"A huge part of it was the coaching staff itself," McClurg said. "From all levels, everyone kind of bought in to my vision of how we were going to approach this weird year. We were going to portray a message of positivity and never giving up. I'm lucky I've got a group of people around me that believe in that same attitude. I think it was a total team effort as far as my coaching staff.

"I couldn't have done all the offseason stuff, with pulling the weight room out, disinfecting everything and working in small groups. I couldn't have done it without the guys around me."

McClurg is the first Santa Ynez coach to be named the All-Area Coach of the Year since Ken Gruendyke in 1999. Gruendyke also earned the honor in 1993, when McClurg was a senior at Santa Ynez.

McClurg said the best part of the season came in its very first act.

"I know it sounds weird, but the most satisfying part of the season was the opening kickoff against Lompoc," he said. "That was pretty fulfilling. Just with the hard work the kids put in to get there. Then, of course, the kids rallying back from that loss. Much of that loss was my fault and some coaching decisions that I made. I think the kids being able to rally back against Santa Barbara. That's a tough task after playing Lompoc. Those kids bounced back and played a heck of a game against Santa Barbara to get the first win of the year.

"Those are the most satisfying moments. Just getting to play and then that huge win against Santa Barbara at home."

Santa Ynez beat defending league champ Santa Barbara 46-28 in the second game of the season.

McClurg has brought consistency to a program that he once played for. The Pirates struggled to stay above .500 in the seasons before he arrived in 2012. McClurg's teams struggled in those early years, but the Pirates have since found stability and success. The team had never won more than six games in at least eight seasons before he arrived. McClurg has two eight-win seasons and a 7-3 season. The Pirates are 43-44 in his nine years.

McClurg feels the 2015 team that went 7-3, followed by two 8-2 seasons, set the tone for where the program is now.

"In 2015, were were able to get a group that bought into the vision of what we wanted to do," McClurg said. "Since then, it's been pretty darn consistent. I have a huge sense of pride in my alumni and my school. The community of the Santa Ynez Valley is so tight-knit. We're a one-horse town high school. For five towns, we've got one high school. That's where everyone comes. Most of these kids play together in youth football, they've grown up together, just like I did. It's very satisfying.

"I think 80% of our coaching staff is alumni and I think in that sense it helps them buy into what we're doing even more. We tell the kids: 'We play for the men that come before us and for those that will come after us.'"

On being named the All-Area Coach of the Year, McClurg again noted how important his staff was in the success his team had this spring.

"I think it's a huge honor. I'm stoked to have it," McClurg said. "I'm very thankful, but I think it's something that speaks of the entire coaching staff. My guys have done such a wonderful job supporting what we've wanted to do."

Check back next week to see who our All-Area MVP is and which players make the All-Area Team.