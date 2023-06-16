Santa Maria native Karlos Balderas will box on the undercard in an event featuring Seniesa Estrada defending her WBC and WBA minimumweight world titles July 28 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
Balderas (14-1, 12 knockouts), who was a U.S. Olympian in 2016, will go against Nahir Albright (15-2, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia in an eight-round lightweight fight.
Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs), a 12-year pro, will go against former world champion Leoneia Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KO). In a 10-round junior lightweight co-feature, Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (I9-0, 10 KOs) will go against Sacramento native Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs).
As part of the undercard, Puerto Rico native Abraham Nova (22-1, 15 KOs) will face Columbian former world champion Jonathan Romero (35-1, 19 KOs) in a 10-round junior lightweight fight.
Other undercard fights will include the Balderas bout, Dominican Rohan Polanco (9-0, 5 KOs) against Panamanian Cesar Francis (12-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight fight, and former Team USA amateur standout Charlie Sheehy (6-0, 4 KOs) against Subaru Murata (4-0, 4 KOs) of Japan in a six-round lightweight bout.
The entire card, including the undercard, will be telecast live on ESPN+.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.