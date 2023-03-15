031523 Kiwanis All-Star Game
Buy Now

Santa Maria's Yuridia Ramos, St. Joseph's Will Kuykendall and Lompoc's Kylee Garcia are three players slated to participate in Saturday's Kiwanis All-Star Spectacular. 

 Composite image

The 31st annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular is set for Saturday night at Hancock College.

The games will pit senior all-stars from San Luis Obispo County (the North squads) against their counterparts from northern Santa Barbara County (the South teams).

The girls game is slated to tip off at 5 p.m. The boys game is scheduled to start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the girls game. There will be a 3-point shooting contest at halftime of both games and a dunk contest at halftime of the boys game.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0