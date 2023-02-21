Kiwanis All-Star Game 01
Jayden Loewens (53) of Paso Robles battles Alijah Paquet (20) from Righetti for a loose ball during the 2019 Kiwanis All-Star Spectacular at Hancock College's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. The 31st annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular is set for March 18.

 Peter Klein, Contributor

The 31st annual Kiwanis Central Coast All-Star Basketball Spectacular is set for March 18 at Hancock College's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Valley is sponsoring the event.

The game features San Luis Obispo County All-Stars against their northern Santa Barbara County counterparts. This year, the girls game is set for 5 p.m., and the boys game is scheduled to start at approximately 7 p.m.

