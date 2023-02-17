St. Joseph, with its hands full against relentless man-to-man pressure defense from Fresno San Joaquin Memorial Thursday night, had one player who scored consistently in the second half.
Turned out, one was enough.
After scoring seven points in the first half, St. Joseph junior guard Avary Cain, dropped in 23 in the second for a grand total of 30 as the No. 3 Knights got past the No. 6 Panthers, 57-51 at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.
Cain literally saved the St. Joseph offense, scoring St. Joseph points 40 through 55 in a stretch running from the 1:20 mark of the third quarter to the 1:05 mark in the fourth.
"My shots weren't falling in the first half, and I knew I just had to keep shooting in the second," Cain said after her jubilant teammates had dogpiled on top of her at center court after St. Joseph's hard-fought win. The Knights trailed 21-11 late in the first quarter.
Candace Kpetikou pulled down 13 rebounds for St. Joseph, Cain snared nine and Mia Matautia grabbed six. Annalyssa Cota racked up four assists.
"My teammates picked me up in the locker room at halftime," Cain said. "It was all them," giving her a psychological lift that allowed her to take over the game on offense in the second half, said Cain.
St. Joseph (26-3) will play at No. 2 Clovis Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the semifinals. San Joaquin Memorial dropped to 19-9.
St. Joseph started its season with a 71-65 win over Clovis in November. Clovis narrowly edged No. No. 10 Clovis East 56-51 on Thursday.
Cain scored 23 of the 28 St. Joseph points in the second half. She made five 3's in the second half, many of them contested. At one point in the second half, she grabbed the ball out of a scramble near the basket and made a reverse layup.
In a harbinger of things to come, Cain drained a long 3 to give the Knights a 29-27 halftime lead.
"Playing a team that plays defense like that will give us the preparation we need for the rest of the playoffs," said Cain. "We saw defenses like that when we went to a tournament in Arizona," before St. Joseph began its unbeaten Mountain league campaign, said Cain.
"Other than that, we really haven't seen many defenses like that. (The Panthers) were definitely one of the toughest defensive teams we've played against."
After the points flowed pretty freely for the Panthers in the first quarter, their offense tightened up against the 1-3-1 St. Joseph zone. San Joaquin Memorial scored six points in the second quarter after racking up 21 in the first.
The Panthers drove the lane much more aggressively in the third quarter and scored 17 points to take a 44-42 lead going into the fourth. Besides, Alexa Perryman made two 3-pointers for San Joaquin Memorial in the third quarter, and Sienna Evans made one.
In the fourth, the Panthers' offense bogged down again and looked more the way it did in the second. San Joaquin Memorial's ballhandlers drove toward the rim much less often than they did in the third.
Cane made a 3 at the 5:56 mark of the fourth quarter to put the Knights ahead for good, 47-44 with 5:56 left. The Panthers made a move after trailing 53-44 with 4:51 left but then the comeback stalled. San Joaquin Memorial didn't score during the last 1:23.
Orcutt Academy 57, Tollhouse Sierra 44
Elizabeth Johnson scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and the top-ranked Spartans (25-4) advanced to the semifinals in Division 2 with a win over the No. 9 Chieftains (24-5) at Lakeview Junior High School.
Devyn Kendrick, with 17 points and 12 rebounds, also posted a double-double for Orcutt Academy. Khaelii Robertson, with 10 points and 13 rebounds, made it three Spartans with a double-double.
Johnson had four assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Kendrick had six assists, and Robertson made five steals.
Orcutt Academy will host No. 4 Tehachapi Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.
Division 4
Lompoc 45, Corcoran 40
Kylie Garcia earned a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and the No. 6 Braves took down the No. 3 Panthers in the quarterfinals at Corcoran.
Cierra Bailey scored nine points for the Braves, and Tara Terrones gave the Braves a solid all-around game with eight points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals.
Makayla Figuereo had eight points and three rebounds for Lompoc. Liz Alcantara had five points and three rebounds, and Jalisa Dixon added four points and five rebounds.
The Braves will play at No. 2 Bakersfield Mira Monte Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.
Division 6
Madera Matilda Torres 47, Santa Ynez 39
The No. 2 Torres beat the No. 10 Pirates in this quarterfinal that Matilda Torres hosted.
Helina Pecile, with 14 points and 14 rebounds, led Santa Ynez with a double-double. Jadyn Gardner had five points and six rebounds, Lexi Molera added five points and four rebounds for the Pirates, and Elena Steiman had two points and nine rebounds.
"I'm very proud of this young team," said Santa Ynez coach Jennifer Rasmussen. "They exceeded our expectations and competed with their heads high.
"We couldn't get into a rhythm tonight, losing a seven-point lead with five minutes left. We appreciate the support from our families, fans, school, alumni and our community.
"We are excited to start working hard off season, and the girls now have a taste of what CIF is like for next year. This young team will be someone to look out for."