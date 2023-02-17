St. Joseph, with its hands full against relentless man-to-man pressure defense from Fresno San Joaquin Memorial Thursday night, had one player who scored consistently in the second half.

Turned out, one was enough.

After scoring seven points in the first half, St. Joseph junior guard Avary Cain, dropped in 23 in the second for a grand total of 30 as the No. 3 Knights got past the No. 6 Panthers, 57-51 at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

