So many friends.

So many memories.

You could write a book.

Approximately 100 people were on hand Saturday for two events to honor the late, legendary Lompoc High School baseball coach Dan Bodary.

The first was a celebration of life at Bodary’s longtime church, La Purisima Catholic Church.

The second, on the field named in his honor at Lompoc High.

Bodary died on Oct. 24, 2021, at the age of 81, after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage while at his winter home near Traverse City, Michigan.

Bodary and his wife Beverly, who were married almost 58 years, still kept a summer home in Lompoc where the couple kept up with many of his former players and their families.

“We met while we were attending Central Michigan University,” said Bev Bodary. “Until recently, he had the Central Michigan record for most stolen bases. The record was just broken three or four years ago but Dan was always a baseball man.”

Bev and Dan moved to Lompoc in 1963 where both began teaching in the Lompoc schools.

Dan, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Masters in Education from CMU, taught Social Studies, Family Living and Driver’s Education over a 25-year teaching career at Lompoc High.

But Bodary was more widely known for his California CIF Hall of Fame baseball career.

He coached the Braves for 36 seasons, going 615-284-13 (sixth all-time in CIF wins) with 18 league and four CIF Southern Section championships (and three CIF-SS runners-up).

Bodary was the runner-up for the National High School Coach of the Year award in 1986.

Over the years, nearly 30 of his players were drafted by Major League baseball teams with six making it to the big leagues.

Bodary’s 1970 team is still ranked No. 7 on the list of Top 15 teams in California high school baseball history.

Longtime friend and assistant coach Jim McKaskle served as the day’s master of ceremonies

McKaskle introduced 20 of Bodary’s former players and several others who didn’t play baseball but were students in his classroom.

“Dan was a good person – a good husband, father, teacher, coach. He was a role model to all his former players and students,” said McKaskle. “Each of us owes a great deal to Dan.

“Coach Bodary taught them well. Win with grace. Lose with dignity.”

Tom Harmon was one of Bodary’s former players and coaches – a catcher who went on to play at Hancock College and the University of Arizona.

“It is a great honor to be a part of this program,” said Harmon. “I was proud to be a player and to be his pitching coach for 25 years. It was an honor to call him my friend for over 45 years.”

Dave Stegman was a teammate of Harmon’s at both Lompoc High and the University of Arizona.

“He was one of the greatest to ever play at the University of Arizona,” McKaskle said of Stegman. “He was an All-American in 1975-76 and led Arizona to the College World Series championship in '76 and is in the University of Arizona Hall of Fame.”

“We were blessed to start our lives in this city,” said Stegman, a former right fielder. “We started playing baseball together when we were 9 or 10 years old and played together all through high school.

“Every Sunday we would go to church and there was Coach Dan and Bev. He taught us there was more to life than baseball. Now he’s been called up to the Big Leagues. Good for you, Coach. And thanks for holding this ceremony in right field.”

“There was nothing better than growing up in this town, nothing like it,” said Roy Howell, who played for the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers. “Coach always said ‘When you show up to the ballpark, there are two things you have to do – be ready and have fun.’

“As teenagers, we didn’t listen to mom and dad but we did listen to Coach Bodary.”

“Lompoc is a special place. We were fortunate to be coached by Dan,” said Casey Candaele who played for the Montreal Expos, Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians and is the current manager of the Toronto Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. “Coach Bodary built the foundation for all of us both in life and baseball. He was a wonderful mentor and an even better human being. We all wanted to play for him. We were all proud to play for him.”

Monte Bolinger was a three-year starter for Bodary and the Braves and was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1971.

“Coach made us all better men,” said Bolinger. “What he taught me, I still use every day of my life.

“It’s an honor to be here 50 years later. I know coach isn’t here today but his spirit will never leave this field.”

“It is so nice to see so many of Dan’s players here. They were like sons to us, that’s what they were,” said Bev Bodary. “It’s so nice that they are all here on this special baseball field.”