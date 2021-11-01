Gone are the days where league champs get home field advantage and top seeding in the playoffs.

These are the days where those rewards apparently go to teams that may not have earned them.

The CIF Central Section football playoffs kick off Friday. The brackets were released this past weekend.

Some teams, namely Mission Prep and St. Joseph, found themselves in unenviable positions when looking at those brackets.

In a typical year, Mission Prep likely would've received a No. 1 or 2 seed in Division 4 or 5. This year, with the new playoff format, the Royals are the No. 10 seed in Division 2.

The Royals' reward for going 9-0 during the regular season and running through the Ocean League unbeaten is a road game against a Lemoore team that is 8-2.

St. Joseph didn't have quite the regular season that Mission Prep did, finishing 6-4 and splitting the Mountain League championship with Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles. But the Knights got the even shorter end of the stick.

St. Joseph earned the No. 16 seed, the lowest in Division 2, and will play at No. 1 seed Fresno Bullard Friday in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs. Bullard is 5-4 and went 4-1 in the CMAC, one of the top leagues in the Central Section.

If St. Joseph were rated one spot lower, the Knights would've been the top seed in Division 3 and had home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Now they're on the opposite end of the spectrum, playing a top seed as the No. 16 seed. Visalia Central Valley Christian was lucky No. 25 this year, earning the top seed in Division 3. The Cavaliers will host No. 16 Visalia El Diamante in the first round.

Then there's Division 5. Righetti has not had a great season. The Warriors went 1-8 overall and 1-4 in the Mountain League. They played a tough schedule, but their only win was against winless Pioneer Valley.

Righetti's reward for an underwhelming season is the No. 3 seed in Division 5. The Warriors will host No. 14 Atascadero Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.

In Division 6, it's even more staggering. That winless Pioneer Valley team not only got into the postseason, but the Panthers are the No. 3 seed in that division. Since some schools opted out of the playoffs, including Santa Maria, the Panthers have a first-round bye. They're already in the quarterfinals. Pioneer Valley, with its 0-7 overall record, can call itself a quarterfinalist. Pioneer Valley has been out-scored 39-136 this season. The Panthers will host the winner of the Caruthers-Chowchilla game in the quarterfinals, tentatively scheduled for Nov. 12.

There are eight slots in Division 1 and 16 in Divisions 2 through 6, meaning about 80 teams are in the playoffs.

Over in the Southern Section, Bishop Diego, the No. 1 team for most of the season in the Times' Power Rankings, is a No. 16 seed, playing at Mission Hills Alemany in the first round in Division 2. The Cardinals are 8-1 on the season and rolled through the Camino League. Their only loss was to unbeaten Ventura St. Bonaventure, the No. 4 seed in Division 2.

Some schools luck out

Some San Luis Obispo County schools did wind up in favorable playoff positions. Nipomo is the No. 1 seed in Division 4, despite entering the playoffs on a three-game skid at 6-3. Nipomo will host Visalia Mt Whitney, the No. 16 seed in Division 4, on Friday. Nipomo is the only area team in Division 4.

San Luis Obispo, which lost to Mission Prep 35-7 Friday in a game that decided the Ocean League title, earned the No. 2 seed in Division 5 and will host No. 15 Bakersfield Ridgeview.

Arroyo Grande, at 7-3 and 4-1 in the Mountain League, earned the No. 4 seed in Division 3 and will host No. 13 Madera. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Fresno Washington Union-Delano Kennedy game.

Paso Robles didn't have much luck. The Bearcats were one win away from the outright Mountain League title, but was routed by Arroyo Grande 62-35 on Friday. The Bearcats (6-3, 4-1) got the No. 11 seed in Division 3 and will play at No. 6 Tulare Union (5-4) on Friday.

How did we get here?

This is the first year that the CIF Central Section is using CalPreps' power rating computer formula to determine playoff groupings based on the current season's results. Most of California is using similar systems. These systems use in-season results to rank teams and determine playoff divisions.

The Central Section's system is simple: CalPreps computes the rankings based on this season's results and teams 1 through 8 go to Division 1, regardless of record or league finish. Teams 9 through 24 are the 16 teams in Division 2. Then Nos. 25 through 40 are the teams that make up Division 3, so on and so forth.

In years past, a two-year cycle of results was typically used to determine playoff divisions that were announced before the season. But with the high turnover rate and inconsistency in high school sports, that often led to major mismatches in the playoffs, with teams playing well below or above their appropriate divisions. Using in-season results was favored to help remedy this and have more competitive playoff games with up-to-date results used to determine playoff groupings.

This has resulted in some head-scratching playoff brackets in the Central Section playoffs, where the barrier for entry is quite low. The CIF Southern Section is using a similar system, though it is more complex with leagues having a certain number of guaranteed playoff spots, forcing some teams to earn at-large berths, adding a human element. Lompoc, for instance, is a Southern Section team that had to work to get to .500 to have a shot at a playoff berth. The Braves did and were rewarded with the No. 3 seed in the Southern Section's Division 9 playoffs.

Santa Ynez, at 8-2, probably got penalized for its 34-30 win over Lompoc in terms of playoff chances. The Pirates are the No. 14 seed in Division 8 and will play at No. 3 seed Elsinore in the first round Friday.

It appears this playoff system does have teams in the proper divisions, but that it lacked any type of guardrails or built in other qualifiers to reward teams for in-season success.

The system seems to have achieved more competitive equity, but is it more fair?

What happens next?

What kind of unseen impacts will this playoff system have? They could be substantial. Will teams try to soften their regular season schedules if they don't see a reward for strong seasons? Could a team lose a game to get in a more favorable playoff spot? What type of impact did the coronavirus pandemic have on this season and the new format?

These are certainly the types of questions the CIF Central Section, and other sections in the state, will be asking to prepare for the 2022 postseason. For now, though, many are left scratching their heads.