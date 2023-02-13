The Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) announced at 5 p.m. last Friday that it had ended its working relationship with the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LPBUA).

The two organizations did not resolve a pay dispute involving game fees for the LPBUA umpires. The LPBUA rejected the CCAA's latest proposal near the 5 p.m. deadline Friday to accept or reject the offer, and the CCAA subsequently cut ties with the LPBUA.

"The CCAA has informed the LPBUA they will no longer be communicating with them in hopes to come to an understanding for the 2023 baseball season," a paragraph at the end of a timeline of communications between the organizations sent to the Times by CCAA spokesman Sam DeRose, the athletics director at Atascadero High School, read.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.