Local wrestlers took a combined four of six MVP honors when the boys Mountain and Ocean League, and girls Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) All-League teams were announced.

Righetti senior Jeremy Oani was the Mountain League Lower Weights MVP, and St. Joseph junior Daniel Limon was the Ocean League Lower Weights MVP. Locals swept the CCAA MVP honors, with Pioneer Valley senior Keira Nartatez earning the Lower Weights MVP honor and Santa Maria junior Surray McNutt being named the Upper Weights MVP.

Paso Robles senior Christian Davidson was the Mountain League Upper Weights MVP. Chance Evans of San Luis Obispo was the Ocean League Upper Weights MVP.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

