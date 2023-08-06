The Lompoc High School athletic program will host a benefit golf tournament Sept. 3 at The Mission Club Golf Course. Proceeds from the event will be designated to benefit Lompoc High School athletics.
Golfer check-in, registration, a pick-up lunch ticket and an open practice range are set for 11:30 a.m. the day of the tournament. A shotgun start is slated for 12:30 p.m. Dinner and awards are set for 5 p.m.
Registration fees are $125 for individual golfers, $600 for a team sponsor, $1,200 for a lunch sponsor and $3,500 for a major event sponsor.
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians stepped up as the major sponsor and Allan Hancock College filled the cart sponsor slot.
The team sponsor fee includes a tee or green sign, which is $100 separately, and will sponsor a foursome if someone cannot play.
The lunch sponsor fee covers four golfers and a tee sign display.
Checks should be made payable to Lompoc High School Athletics and mailed to Lompoc High School Athletics, 515 West College Avenue, Lompoc, CA 93436. Those interested can also sign up at the tournament webstore at www://lusdistrict.graystep.com.
For more information, contact the Lompoc athletic department at 1-805-742-3073.
