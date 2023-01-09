The Lompoc boys basketball team won the first of its two Lompoc Valley rivalry games against Cabrillo, edging the Conquistadores 48-42 Friday night in a low-scoring Mountain League game on Bryan Ayer Court at Lompoc.
Lompoc moved to 7-6, 1-1. Cabrillo is 1-11, 0-2.
The Braves basketball team won behind 17 points by Jacob Manzo and 16 by Lorenzo Martinez.
Weather permitting, both teams will host league games at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Cabrillo against Atascadero and Lompoc against St. Joseph.
Lompoc's game at Arroyo Grande was canceled Monday night due to the storm that passed through the area.
Lompoc tops Cabrillo in rivalry tilt | Photos
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.