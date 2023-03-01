The Lompoc boys soccer team's postseason run is over.
No. 6 Cypress Oxford Academy upset the No. 3 Braves 3-1 Tuesday night at Huyck Stadium in the first round of the CIF Division 5 Southern Regional. Lompoc (11-10-4) came in riding a five-game winning streak, including a 4-2 win in the shootout phase at No. 1 Riverdale last Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 4 title.
Lompoc, seeded No. 14 for the Central Section playoffs, won four consecutive road games en route to winning the sectional Division 4 championship.
Oxford Academy (18-7-4), had a good road record going in, 10-4-2, and the Patriots delivered on the road again.
The Patriots won four straight playoff games before losing 3-1 to Panorama City St. Genevieve in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 championship game.
Lompoc goalkeeper Jimmy Villanueva made two big saves in the shootout phase of the Central Section Division 4 title game, and Eric Jimenez, Adrian Gonzalez, Enrique Velasquez and Mark Salazar all scored for the Braves in the shootout, giving the Braves momentum going into the first round of the regional.
Lompoc and Riverdale tied 1-1 before the shootout phase. Andres Herrera scored for the Braves in the second half of regulation.
Oxford Academy will play at No. 2 Victor Valley (17-6) in the second round.
Photos: Lompoc battles Oxford Academy in SoCal Regional
