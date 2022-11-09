Casey Brooks is the Lompoc High School boys cross country coach. He gets assistance from long-time area cross country coaches Brian Wallace and Roger Fabing.

But really, "Our runners pretty much coach themselves," said Brooks.

"They really put in the work," said Brooks. "They're self-starters They thrive on it. They'll say, 'Coach what are we doing today?' Then they'll just go out and do it."

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

