Another Big Game was another big night for the Lompoc High football program.

Lompoc coach Andrew Jones scored his 13th straight victory over Cabrillo as the Braves rolled to a 56-0 win in the annual Big Game at Huyck Stadium.

Jones, who took over the varsity program at Lompoc for the 2010 season, has never lost to the rival Conquistadores as head coach. (He also never lost to Cabrillo as a Braves player).

With the win Friday, Lompoc improved to 3-0 on the season heading into next week's scheduled game at Arroyo Grande (1-2), which beat San Luis Obispo (1-1) 41-14 on Friday.

The loss marked Cabrillo's 30th straight defeat overall. Cabrillo's most recent win came on Sept. 29, 2017 with a 47-42 victory over Morro Bay.

The night was also a celebration of the 1990 CIF championship team that was helmed by Napoleon Kaufman, who went on to play at the University of Washington and with the Oakland Raiders of the NFL after graduating from Lompoc in 1991. The reunion was organized by Moose Mau, a standout on that 1990 team.

Kaufman attended Friday night's game along with members of the 1990 team and that squad's coach, Dick Barrett.

Lompoc's Deville Dickerson scored three more return touchdowns Friday, running his season total up to six.

Dickerson scored four touchdowns in the season-opening win over Paso Robles, one on a kick return, one on a punt return and two on receptions.

In the Aug. 27 win over Righetti, Dickerson returned a punt for a score. He then added three more return scores on Friday, one on a kick return and another on a punt return. He also blocked a kick in the game against Paso Robles.

Dickerson returned four kicks for touchdowns in four spring games earlier this year, giving him 10 return touchdowns in his last seven games.

Lompoc led 35-0 after the first quarter on Friday and was up 42-0 at the break before scoring twice in the third quarter.

Cabrillo, which lost 56-0 to Nipomo last week, will host Simi Valley Royal on Friday at Huyck Stadium in its next game. The Conqs then play two more home games, against Santa Maria on Sept. 17 then against Santa Ynez on Oct. 1. The Santa Ynez game is the first league game of the year for Cabrillo.

Royal is 1-1 on the season, with a 7-3 win over Moorpark and a 28-16 loss to Canyon Country Canyon.