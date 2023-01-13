011323 POTW Winner Terrones 01
Lompoc’s Tara Terrones drives against Cabrillo’s Rylie Jenkins during a game in November. Terrones has been voted the Player of the Week. 

 Len Wood, Contributor

Lompoc High School freshman Tara Terrones is the first Santa Maria Times area Player of the Week of 2023.

Terrones scored 12 points in the Lompoc girls basketball team's Ocean League loss against San Luis Obispo last week. She garnered 3,208 votes among Times readers, edging runner-up Miley DeBernardi of the Valley Christian Academy girls basketball squad by 32 votes. DeBernardi earned 3,176 votes when the poll closed at 2 p.m. Friday.

Tara Terrones won out in a field of 12 POTW candidates.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

