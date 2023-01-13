Lompoc High School freshman Tara Terrones is the first Santa Maria Times area Player of the Week of 2023.
Terrones scored 12 points in the Lompoc girls basketball team's Ocean League loss against San Luis Obispo last week. She garnered 3,208 votes among Times readers, edging runner-up Miley DeBernardi of the Valley Christian Academy girls basketball squad by 32 votes. DeBernardi earned 3,176 votes when the poll closed at 2 p.m. Friday.
Tara Terrones won out in a field of 12 POTW candidates.
DeBernardi scored 13 points, had five assists and held Coastal Christian's leading scorer to five points in VCA's Coast Valley League loss against the Conquerors.
Here is a rundown of the other 10 candidates and their accomplishments.
Alanis Cedeno, Santa Maria girls wrestling, 202 votes
Cedeno won the title at 126 pounds and led the Saints to the team championship at the California Invitational Tournament (CIT) at Morro Bay High School Saturday.
Jorge Adame, Santa Maria boys basketball, 125 votes
The senior guard had a big week as the Saints won their first two Ocean League games. Adame dropped in six 3's en route to scoring 33 points in Santa Maria's win against Morro Bay Friday night. Adame also snared eight rebounds and had five assists. He had a big double-double three nights earlier, with 16 points and 15 rebounds in Santa Maria's win against Orcutt Academy.
Natalie McCune, Cabrillo girls basketball, 47 votes
McCune notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds as the Conquistadores beat Nipomo to square their Mountain League record at 1-1.
Rylie Jenkins, Cabrillo girls basketball
Jenkins scored 18 points, snared four rebounds, had four assists and made three steals to help the Conquistadores defeat Nipomo.
Abraham Montano, Cabrillo boys soccer
Montano cleared 15 balls and made eight steals in the Conquistadores' Mountain League loss to Lompoc Valley rival Lompoc.
Jace Gomez, Pioneer Valley boys basketball
Gomez tossed in 23 points and amassed three rebounds, three steals and two assists in the Panthers' Mountain League loss to Mission Prep.
Faye Fredrick, Lompoc girls wrestling
Fredrick won her weight class at the CIT Saturday.
India Dowling-Green Hancock College women's basketball
Dowling-Green racked up a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds as Hancock won its Western State Conference North Division opener with a 77-44 rout of Oxnard Saturday.
Taevon Pierre-Louis, Hancock College men's basketball
Pierre-Louis chalked up his eighth double-double of the season, with 13 points and 12 rebounds, as Hancock started its WSC North campaign by beating Oxnard 77-58 Saturday night. Pierre-Louis notched double-double No. 9 in Hancock's 81-70 win at Cuesta this past Wednesday night.
Jeremiah Villaros, Righetti boys wrestling
Villaros won the title at 145 pounds and led the Warriors to the team championship at the Redwood Invitational at Visalia Redwood High School Saturday.
