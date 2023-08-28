Lompoc vs. Pioneer
Lompoc wide receiver-defensive back Jacob Manzo, left, and linebacker Michael Lopez after Lompoc beat Pioneer Valley 20-15 Friday night.
 
 
 Kenny Cress, Staff

Lompoc senior Nelson Maldonado caught six passes for 46 yards unofficially and ran for a six-yard touchdown in the second half Friday night.

However, a strong case can be made that he made the play of the game when he recovered his own muffed punt.

With Pioneer Valley leading 15-13, Maldonado dropped a Lucan Brafman punt at the Braves 41. Pioneer Valley's Alan Cruz-Fuentes had a bead on the ball and dove for it, but Maldonado came up with it.

