Lompoc senior Nelson Maldonado caught six passes for 46 yards unofficially and ran for a six-yard touchdown in the second half Friday night.
However, a strong case can be made that he made the play of the game when he recovered his own muffed punt.
With Pioneer Valley leading 15-13, Maldonado dropped a Lucan Brafman punt at the Braves 41. Pioneer Valley's Alan Cruz-Fuentes had a bead on the ball and dove for it, but Maldonado came up with it.
Two plays later, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Camonte Ortiz took a short Tony Arango pass, ran through several would-be tackles near the Lompoc sideline and sprinted in to complete a 46-yard scoring play for the last touchdown as Lompoc completed a second half rally to beat Pioneer Valley 20-15 in a non-league game at Pioneer Valley.
Both teams are 1-1.
"Nellie's pretty sure handed. I don't know what happened on that punt," Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said afterward. "He recovered it. That was a big play."
The Braves avoided starting 0-2 for the first time since 2009. The Panthers just missed beating Lompoc for the first time in school history. The Braves are 10-0 in the series between the teams.
The Panthers drove 57 yards on their first possession for the first score of the game, an eight-yard run by Allan Jimenez-Meraz. Logan Mcjohn connected with Adrian Bautista for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Pepe Gonzalez intercepted Arango on the first Lompoc possession of the second half then, after catching a short pass four plays later, dove for the pileon and made it for a nine-yard touchdown. Brafman kicked the extra point to give the Panthers a two-possession lead at 15-6 with 9:46 left in the third quarter.
Other than that, Lompoc controlled things for the most part. The Braves controlled things physically for the most part, anyway. When it came to execution, that was a different matter until Lompoc seemed to figure that part out late in the third quarter.
Until then, though Arango threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Jacob Manzo in the second quarter to pull Lompoc within 8-6, a lot of the same problems that Lompoc had in the loss to Agoura in Lompoc's season opener beset the Braves at Pioneer Valley.
They turned the ball over four times. Maldonado narrowly averted Lompoc turnover number five when he recovered his own muffed punt. The Braves were repeatedly penalized. They finally settled down in that department as the third quarter wore on.
"That was the sloppiest win I've ever been a part of," said Jones, a former star Lompoc quarterback who has been Lompoc's coach since 2010.
The Braves won it with "Fourth quarter football," said Lompoc linebacker Michael Lopez, who helped the Braves defense check the Panthers offense for the most part.
"We came out strong the second half. We need to start a game strong and finish strong," said Manzo, who had five receptions for 73 yards unofficially.
The Braves will try to put a complete game together for the first time this season when they host Cabrillo in the annual Big Game between the Lompoc Valley rivals next Friday night at 7 p.m. at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
A big plus for the Braves was that they made their considerable talent at the skills positions count for a win despite missing both starting offensive tackles, Kaden White and Angel Morales, for the second straight week with injuries.
Arango threw for two scores and 201 yards unofficially and Marcus Bailon, after not getting much in the first half, wound up as the leading rusher with 105 yards unofficially.
"We've got the guys to do this," said Manzo. "I'm excited for the rest of the season."
"This team has chemistry," said Lopez. "We work together, we have each other's backs."
Jones said, "Angel may be ready on week four or five, and Kaden should be ready after the bye week," which, for the Braves, is the week of Sept. 8.
Jimenez-Meraz ran for 74 yards unofficially Friday night. He rushed for 67 of those in the first half. The Panthers played some good run defense Friday night, but the secondary, which struggled after intermission, will run up against a strong Righetti passing game next Friday night.
Righetti will host Pioneer Valley in the annual Battle for the Helmet game between the crosstown rivals. Kickoff next Friday night is slated for 7 p.m. at Righetti's Warrior Stadium.
Righetti 38, Fresno Justin Garza 36
Joe Castillo kicked the winning field goal, a 26-yarder with one second left, time ran out on the first touch on a Castillo onside kick and the Warriors (1-1) notched their first victory under new coach Rus Pickett with a road win. Justin Garza is also 1-1.
Cash Carter threw for 216 yards and four Righetti touchdowns. He now has six TD passes on the year. Carter threw two touchdown passes to Damian Meraz, one to Jacob Nelson and one to Braeden Amba. Carter also ran for 83 yards.
Sophomore safety Ruben Ramos made a big play for the Warriors when he recovered a Justin Garza fumble at the Righetti 2 near the end of the first half.
St. Joseph 14, Bakersfield Christian 0
Carter Vargas ran for two Knights touchdowns, and that was more than enough as the defense posted a shutout. St. Joseph moved to 1-1 with the non-league road win. Bakersfield Christian is also 1-1.
St. Joseph will host Newbury Park at 7 p.m. next Friday night in its home opener. Newbury Park was 1-0 going into its game Saturday.
Nipomo 28, Cabrillo 0
Jose Bernal ran for four touchdowns, and the Titans (1-1) emphatically ended their 12-game losing streak.
Bernal ran for scoring runs of three, 24, 40 and 34 yards as Nipomo won for the first time since the first round of the playoffs in 2021.
Jude Anderson, with 62 yards on 10 rushes and nine pass receptions for 44 yards, accounted for 106 of the 172 Cabrillo yards of total offense. Cabrillo quarterback Gage Mattis completed 10 of his 25 passes for 62 yards. He threw one interception.
Cabrillo dropped to 0-2. Nipomo will host Santa Maria at 7 p.m. next Friday night in a non-league game.
San Marcos 17, Santa Maria 7
A week after senior quarterback Josue Elena threw for three touchdowns, the Saints couldn't score after taking a 7-0 lead against the Royals and dropped to 1-1.
The Royals moved to 2-0 with their second straight impressive showing on defense. San Marcos opened its season by shutting out Palmdale Knight.
Eight man
Laguna Blanca 22, Orcutt Academy 12 (Saturday)
The Spartans came up short in their season debut and first game under new coach Ron Mendez, falling in a non-league game at Laguna Blanca (1-0).
Leroy Johnson caught four passes for 81 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans, who mustered just 238 yards of total offense. Orcutt Academy senior Tyler Miller completed three of his 10 passes for 101 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his first game at quarterback.
Miller was the team's leading rusher with 57 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Orcutt Academy will play at Valley Christian Academy this Saturday night at 6 p.m. in a non-league game and VCA's season opener.