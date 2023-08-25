The inaugural game for the Lompoc High School girls flag football team resulted in the inaugural LHS girls flag football team win.
Sophomore Tara Terrones threw three touchdown passes, the first of which was to her freshman sister, Tiana, Giselle Silva intercepted a last-chance Santa Barbara pass in the end zone and the Braves beat the Dons 19-12 Thursday night in an historic game at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
The game was historic in multiple ways. It was the first for the Lompoc squad in the initial school year the CIF sanctioned girls flag football as a sport. It was also the first for a Central Section girls flag football team. In fact, Lompoc is the only Central Section girls flag football team this school year.
Lompoc coach Ashley Coelho is trying to make it so Lompoc won't be the only Central Section team carrying the girls flag football banner next year.
"I'm lobbying for other Central Section schools to get girls flag football teams," Coelho said after her team's win.. "I think there's already been some interest. Once we get one or two (more Central Section girls flag football squads), I think others will follow."
Though she was obviously happy her team pulled through Thursday night, Coelho said, "Tonight wasn't about winning or losing. Santa Barbara brought it tonight, did a lot of good things. This was a big night for participation, for girls sports."
Down 19-12 late, the Dons had a last chance when Jaz Gordon intercepted Tara Terrones at the Lompoc 37. Silva sealed the win for Lompoc when she grabbed a fourth-down Dayza Mendoza pass in the end zone for the interception after the ball bounced off multiple players.
After the first two Lompoc drives stalled inside the Santa Barbara 10, Tara Terrones flicked her first touchdown toss, a three-yarder that Tiana Terrones grabbed in a crowd a yard deep in the end zone. Silva stretched and caught a Tara Terrones pass for the extra point, the only successful PAT conversion of the game.
Tara Terrones threw touchdown passes of 17 yards to Kimberly Snyder and 11 yards to Madison Caballero in the second half. The Lompoc quarterback set up the touchdown pass to Caballero with a 49-yard run the previous play.
"I think that it was a good experience for us," said Lompoc junior Ava Gallegos who grabbed two of the five interceptions by the Braves defense.
"After the first two series, we got the jitters out."
The teams played seven-on-seven. The field was 80 yards, the same distance as CIF eight-man football. Some of the flag football regulations vary widely from those in tackle football. Some of the CIF flag football stipulations include:
No blocking or moving screens at any time by the offense or the defense.
A half cannot end on a penalty against either the offense or defense. In fact, Santa Barbara was awarded a play on an untimed down after Lompoc was flagged for illegal procedure on a Dons interception on the last play of the first half. The Dons capitalized when Chloe Adams threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Gordon.
Another stipulation states that anything from the defense's 5 and in is a no running zone, and that two-point conversions must be attempted from 10 yards out (one-point conversions are attempted from five yards out). Thus, a successful Dons two-point conversion run from the five was nullified.
Defenders can blitz, but they all must be seven yards from the line of scrimmage when a play starts.
Unlike the standard four downs to get 10 yards and a first down, the line to gain for a first down Thursday night seemed to vary.
The teams played two 20-minute halfs, with a running clock each half except for the last two minutes of each.
With her team's first game in a new sport and adjusting to the rules, "At first, I think we were all nervous," said Tara Terrones. "But we got on to it pretty quick."
In the second half, Mendoza answered the second Tara Terrones touchdown pass with an 11-yard touchdown toss of her own to Miranda Dennis to pull the Dons within 13-12, but the Braves stayed ahead.
Besides the two Gallegos interceptions, Silva, Caballero and Citlaly Leon all intercepted a pass for the Braves.
"I think getting this win will get us in a good frame of mind for the rest of the season," said Gallegos. "Besides, we have good team chemistry."
The Braves have four games, plus the Oxnard Hueneme Tournament, left on their schedule. Lompoc will play at Dos Pueblos Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.
Longtime CIF official Bobby Kennedy was part of the officiating crew Thursday night.
"I would like to applaud Lompoc High School Athletic Director Claudia Terrones for starting the first-ever organized girls flag football team on the Central Coast," Kennedy said before the game.
"I hope that the other schools on the Central Coast embrace it in the coming years. This is a great opportunity for high school officials in a recruitment effort, as it adds another pool to be recruited from." Claudia Terrones and her husband, Paul, are Coelho's assistant coaches.
"I'm so excited for the rest of the season," said Tara Terrones. "I can't wait."
