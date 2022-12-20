With their inaugural Ocean League campaign in the CIF Central Section approaching, a Lompoc girls basketball team with a blend of veterans and younger players is looking to generate momentum.

Some of the Braves' traditionally tough defense has materialized so far, but the Braves are 2-10. At press time, Lompoc had one game left before starting league play. The Braves were set to host Ventura Foothill Tech Dec. 27 before hosting Santa Ynez Jan. 3 in the Braves' Ocean League opener.

The Braves have held their opponents under 40 points a game five times but are averaging just under 33 points a game themselves.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

