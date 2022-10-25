The No. 10 Lompoc girls tennis team rolled to a 6-0 win at No. 7 Paso Robles Tuesday and moved into the second round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 Playoffs.
The Braves (15-2) will play at No. 2 Fresno Christina at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Bearcats beat the Braves 5-4 at Paso Robles in the Lompoc season opener.
The Lompoc-Paso Robles match Tuesday ended after singles play since the Braves had already clinched the win. Lompoc singles players Vera Ortiz, Rianna Stouppe, Gabi Arias, Emma White, Lola Soukup and Esme Ortiz all won Tuesday, propelling the Braves into the quarterfinals.