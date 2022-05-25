Lompoc High School is looking for head coaches for both its boys and girls water polo teams.
The school is looking for a qualified coach with previous coaching experience preferred. Candidates should have strong leadership and interpersonal relationship skills with knowledge of and the ability to teach and coach current trends in water polo at the varsity level.
Candidates must be willing to obtain current CIF required certifications in CPR/1st Aid, concussion protocol, sudden cardiac arrest awareness, heat illness prevention, child abuse reporting, sexual harassment prevention, COVID safety training, bloodborne pathogens and CIF fundamentals of coaching.
The duties and responsibilities of applicants will include helping coordinate, manage and evaluate the water polo program; communicate effectively with student athletes, staff, parents, community and media; conduct practices and competition in a manner that maximizes safety, fundamental skills, athletic improvement and personal improvement.
Candidates also must serve as an exemplary role model for high school students
The position includes a stipend: Step 1 is $3,708 and Step 2 is $4,121.
For an application and/or more information contact, Claudia Terrones, the athletic director at Lompoc High School. Her email is terrones.claudia@lusd.org and she can be reached (805) 742-3073.