Lompoc High School has lost another legend.
Mike Warren, who led the Lompoc football program for 10 highly successful seasons, died at his Goleta home early Sunday at the age of 76.
Warren coached the Braves from 1975-84, going 94-28-3 during that span. The Braves won six Northern League championships in those 10 seasons and went to four consecutive CIF Southern Section finals from 1977-1980.
Warren played linebacker at UCSB after graduating from Glendale High School in 1963. He began coaching as an assistant at Santa Barbara City in 1968. He was the head coach at Carpinteria High for four seasons before taking over the varsity program at LHS in 1975, also serving as the school's athletic director.
Warren was then tasked with reviving the football program at UCSB, coaching the Gauchos from 1985-88, going 22-16. He returned to LHS in 1989 after the university's promises of supporting the football program went unfulfilled and Ricky Candaele stayed to coach the Gauchos until the program folded again in 1992.
Warren returned to his post as Lompoc High's athletic director, holding that spot for 11 more years. He worked in the private sector for some time before taking over the athletic director position at Santa Barbara City in 2006. He retired from SBCC in 2010. Warren was inducted into the Northern Santa Barbara County Hall of Fame in 2017.
Andrew Jones, a Lompoc High graduate who's coached the Braves for the past 12 seasons, said Monday that it was a "tough day to be a Brave."
Jones was with Warren on Saturday as Lompoc High held a reunion to honor legendary baseball coach Dan Bodary, who died in October.
"When I got the news Sunday I was just devastated," Jones said. "I had just seen him on Saturday and he was his typical self, you know, joking around having a good time. Me and Tom Blanco and Casey Candaele were all just talking and getting ready to memorialize Coach Bodary. I woke up Sunday morning and got the call and just couldn't believe it."
Jones, who has won two CIF Southern Section championships as Lompoc High's football coach, said Warren and former coach Dick Barrett have been "the two biggest mentors of mine during my career.
"To lose one of them after seeing him the day before, it just makes you cherish life and the time we have."
From a football standpoint, Jones said, "nobody loved football more than Warren."
"Lompoc football will forever be indebted to him," Jones said. "He built Lompoc into a football powerhouse long before I was born."
When Warren stepped down from coaching UCSB in 1988, he told longtime Lompoc Record sports editor Alan Hunt that, to be a successful coach, "you've really got to have a kind of tunnel vision, honing in on the light at the end of the tunnel."
"I never minded the amount of work," Warren added. "I've said before, I never really felt like I had a job. There wasn't a morning when I wasn't eager."
Jones added of Warren: "He put Lompoc football on the map during his tenure. We heard stories of the late 1970s teams and looked up to those guys."
Jones is left with a lasting image of Warren, brought on by the beloved 1993 baseball move.
"For some reason, when I think of coach Warren, I think of that scene from 'The Sandlot,'" Jones said. "'Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.' Coach Warren was truly a legend around here and is one of, if not the, greatest coaches in Santa Barbara County history, if not the Southern Section."
Warren is survived by his wife Nancy, son Kevin, daughter Jennifer and numerous grandchildren. Memorial services are pending.