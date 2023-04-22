Marcos Maya will be a sort of football pioneer.

The Lompoc High School senior will be part of the first Simpson University football program during the 2023 season. Simpson is a private, Christian university located in Redding.

A signing ceremony for Maya took place at Lompoc Friday. Maya's primary position in high school was tight end, and Maya said he will play tight end for the Red Hawks.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

