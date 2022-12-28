At press time Wednesday, two teams with a combined record of 4-13 going in had moved into position to qualify for the championship of the Santa Maria Holiday Hoop Tourney.
Santa Maria is hosting the tournament at its Wilson Gym.
Lompoc was 2-5 and Taft was 2-8 before the tournament started but after early Wednesday games, Lompoc had moved to the top of Pool B with a 2-0 pool record and Taft was on top in Pool A with the same pool mark.
The championship game, matching the Pool A and Pool B winners, was set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The third-place game, between the Pool A and Pool B runners-up, was slated for 1 p.m. that day. Consolation games were scheduled for 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Lompoc posted its second straight convincing pool win in an early Wednesday game, and Taft did the same. Lompoc beat Corona 68-55 and Taft defeated Valley Christian Academy 59-41.
Both squads had impressive tournament openers Tuesday. Lompoc defeated Nipomo 91-70 and Taft beat host Santa Maria 69-49.
Lompoc and Taft each had one pool game left at press time, the Braves against Shafter (0-2 in Pool B at press time) and the Wildcats against Lindsay (1-1 in Pool A at press time).
Santa Maria (7-5 on the year) bounced back from its loss to Taft by beating Lindsay (11-3) 46-40 in a Wednesday Pool A game. Point guard Tony Morales gave the victorious Saints a big all-around game, scoring 11 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, making five steals and dishing off for three assists.
Jorge Adame boosted the Saints with his double-double. Adame scored 15 points and snared 11 rebounds. John Lupercio scored 10 points and made four steals for Santa Maria.
Santa Maria coach Dave Yamate said the first tiebreaker, if it comes to that in either pool, will be head-to-head result, and Lompoc has beaten Nipomo and Corona, both of whom were 1-1 in Pool B going into their scheduled Wednesday afternoon tournament game.
Yamate said the second tiebreaker, if necessary, will be fewest points allowed. Taft was set to play Lindsay, and Santa Maria was slated to play Valley Christian Academy in Wednesday night tournament pool games.
Las Vegas Prep Championship
St. Joseph 85, Henderson, Nevada Basic 28
Tounde Yessoufou dropped in 31 points and Diesel Lowe scored 10 as the Knights (7-2) roared to a tournament win Wednesday.
Caedin Hamilton snared 10 rebounds for the Knights, who were scheduled to play Las Vegas Centennial in a later Wednesday tournament game.
The Warriors dropped to 5-4 with a 64-54 tournament loss to San Marino Wednesday following a 74-68 first-round loss to Dos Pueblos Tuesday. No details from either game were available.
Tulare Mid-Winter Showcase
Nipomo moves into title game
The Titans rolled into the championship game with three tournament wins and moved to 10-1 on the year in the process.
Nipomo beat Hanford West 66-52 and Hanford 86-61 Tuesday then defeated Bakersfield Liberty 49-43 Wednesday to get to the title game, which the Titans were set to play Thursday at a time and against an opponent to TBD.
Makennah Simonson popped in 22 points against Hanford West and 24 against Hanford Tuesday then scored 15 points against Liberty Wednesday. She was the leading Titans scorer in all three games.
Belle Simonson and Kayden Sanders scored 21 and 14 points respectively against Hanford. Belle Simonson added 10 points against Liberty, and Mikayla McKee had nine. Nine Titans scored
Makennah Simonson was the only Titan in double figures against Hanford West, but nine Titans scored in that one as well. Sanders put in nine points.
Porterville Monache, the top-ranked California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 3 team at 15-1, routed winless Pioneer Valley 62-14 in another tournament game. No details for that one were available.
Green Machine Winter Classic
Cabrillo 57, Salinas Rancho San Juan 31
Rylie Jenkins led three Conquistadores in double figures with 17 points as Cabrillo moved to 8-4 with a first-round win in this Monterey-based tournament.
Angie Gonzalez scored 12 points for Cabrillo, and Natalie McCune put in 10.
Ontario Christian Tournament
The Conquistadores (3-8-1) dropped two of their three tournament games, losing 2-0 to host Ontario Christian Wednesday after falling 4-3 to Calabasas Viewpoint on penalty kicks Tuesday then beating Grand Terrace 2-0 later that day.
The Viewpoint-Cabrillo game was 2-2 going into the penalty kicks phase.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.