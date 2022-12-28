At press time Wednesday, two teams with a combined record of 4-13 going in had moved into position to qualify for the championship of the Santa Maria Holiday Hoop Tourney.

Santa Maria is hosting the tournament at its Wilson Gym.

Lompoc was 2-5 and Taft was 2-8 before the tournament started but after early Wednesday games, Lompoc had moved to the top of Pool B with a 2-0 pool record and Taft was on top in Pool A with the same pool mark.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

