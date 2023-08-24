The Lompoc-Pioneer Valley football game in 2022 could not have been much more one-sided.

Lompoc senior quarterback Cavin Ross, on his way to setting the Santa Barbara County career passing record, threw six touchdown passes, Anthony Alonzo ran for two more and the Braves won in a 54-7 rout at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.

Ross and Alonzo have both graduated, Pioneer Valley scored a come-from-behind 17-14 win at home over Bakersfield Independence in its 2023 season debut last Friday night and, the night before, Lompoc struggled at home and lost its season opener for the first time in 13 years, 23-7 to Agoura.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags