Lompoc Rotarian, Heather Bedford, presents Cabrillo Baseball Booster volunteer Debbie McComb with a check for $2,500 to support the new Cabrillo scoreboard and uniforms.

The Cabrillo High School Baseball Boosters have begun their quest to raise $20,000 for a new Cabrillo baseball scoreboard and uniforms.

The boosters' president, Cristy Costa, and volunteer Debbie McComb are among those involved in the project, which seeks to fund the scoreboard and uniforms through donations and fundraisers. The Lompoc Rotary Club has helped the boosters get the campaign started by donating $2,500.

"Rotary thinks it's important to give support to young people who pursue team sports as well as the schools who organize and promote the programs," Rotarian Heather Bedford said in a news release. "This school has needed some improvements on the fields for awhile, so we are glad to help the boosters reach their goals."

