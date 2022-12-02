After not getting out of the 30's in three losses this season, the Lompoc girls basketball team racked up 56 in its first game of its own Bryan Ayer Classic at Paisola Pavilion at Lompoc Thursday night.
Kylee Garcia tossed in a game-high 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting from the floor, Makayla Figuereo scored 12 points and the Braves beat Santa Ynez 56-30 to move to 1-3 on the season.
The Pirates are 3-4.
Garcia pulled down 12 rebounds, also a game high, and notched a double-double. Besides her 12 points, Figuereo made five steals.
Tara Terrones pulled down seven rebounds for the Braves. She also had four assists and blocked two shots. Lompoc shot 41 percent from the floor overall and made 21 of its 44 two-point tries.
Kylie LaPointe led the Santa Ynez scoring with nine points. Helina Pecile added seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Grace Munoz scored five points for Santa Ynez.
Orcutt Academy 68, Santa Barbara 30
In another game at the Ayer Classic, the Spartans moved to 5-0 with a rout of the Dons (0-4).
Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt's 6-foot-2 freshman center, earned her third double-double of the week with 20 points and 13 rebounds. She also blocked four shots and made four steals.
Khaelii Robertson made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points for the Spartans. Devyn Kendrick scored 12 points for Orcutt.
Righetti 39, Atherton Menlo-Atherton 20
The Warriors (3-2) beat the Bears (1-1) in a low-scoring game at the Ayer Classic.
Righetti's Bree Luna led all scorers with 24 points. Fiona Steinmetz led the Bears with nine points.
San Luis Obispo Tournament
Clovis East 37, Nipomo 35
The Timberwolves (1-0) won their season opener and tagged the Titans (2-1) with their first loss in the process.
Kayden Sanders led Nipomo with 11 points. Belle Simonson put in 10.
St. Joseph 73, Bakersfield Stockdale 11
In another tournament game, the Knights (2-0) overwhelmed the Mustangs (0-5).
No other details were available. St. Joseph opened its season Nov. 19 with a 71-65 non-league win at Clovis. Avary Cain popped in 30 points for the Knights in that one. Candace Kepetikou scored 14 and Mia Matautia put in 10.
Bakersfield Independence 33, Cabrillo 30
Kaylynn Bolden scored 11 points, and Cassandra Dano and Libby Clear added 10 apiece as the Falcons (2-4) edged the Conquistadores (2-2) in a low-scoring game at the San Luis Obispo tourney.
No Cabrillo statistics were available.
Bishop Diego Tournament
Santa Maria 52, Carpinteria 42
The Saints (5-0) stayed unbeaten on the year by defeating the Warriors (4-6) in a first-round game.
Yuridia Ramos buried four 3-point shots and led balanced Santa Maria scoring with 16 points. Alyssa Reyes scored 14 points for the Saints, Aaliyah Juarez added 10 and Brianna Hill had nine.
Phoebe Becerra pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds for the Saints.
Boys basketball
Madera Liberty Tournament
Nipomo 58, Madera 48
Down 26-13 at halftime, the Titans out-scored the Coyotes 45-22 in the second half to win this first-round game.
Lucca Hart scored 21 points in the second half and Raemar Agnes had 13 as the Titans moved to 2-0. The Coyotes dropped to 3-4.
Morro Bay Tournament
Bakersfield Liberty 78, Santa Ynez 75
The Pirates couldn't quite come all the way back from a 29-point deficit and fell to 2-2 as the Patriots (1-0) hung on to win their season opener.
Jackson Ollenburger led Santa Ynez with 23 points. Landon Lassahn put in 16, Caleb Cassidy scored 13 and Hale Durbiano had 12.
Despite the loss, "It was a great effort by the Pirates," said Santa Ynez coach Rob Caughell.
Thousand Oaks 73, Cabrillo 24
The Lancers (2-0) routed the Conquistadores (0-3) in another tournament game. No other details were available.
Non-league
San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 58, Orcutt Academy 52
The Grizzlies (2-0) took a narrow win at home against the Spartans (2-4). No other details were available.
Sacramento Bradshaw Christian 85, Pioneer Valley 54
Josh O'Neal scored 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the floor as The Pride (2-1) ran away with a win against the Panthers (0-7) at Pioneer Valley.
No statistics for the Panthers were available.
Boys soccer
St. Joseph 5, Bishop Diego 0
Kristiano Plata scored and Ryler Dennerlien converted a penalty that bounced off the crossbar and in.
Noah Carillo scored on a free kick at the top of the penalty box for another goal. Will Hartman then scored a header from a curling cross on a free kick from Steven Pallan.
The final goal was scored by Joseph Walker, who put back in a shot after the goalkeeper stopped a Carillo shot.