Lompoc’s Kylee Garcia brings the ball up under pressure from Cabrillo’s Sophie Powell.

 Len Wood Contributor

After not getting out of the 30's in three losses this season, the Lompoc girls basketball team racked up 56 in its first game of its own Bryan Ayer Classic at Paisola Pavilion at Lompoc Thursday night.

Kylee Garcia tossed in a game-high 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting from the floor, Makayla Figuereo scored 12 points and the Braves beat Santa Ynez 56-30 to move to 1-3 on the season.

The Pirates are 3-4.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

