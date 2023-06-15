Through the first 14 games of its 2022-23 campaign, the Lompoc girls basketball team was 3-11.
By the time it ended, the Braves had won the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship, the first sectional division championship in program history. It came during Lompoc's first year in the Central Section, having moved there from the Southern Section effective the 2022-23 school year.
Kylee Garcia, the Defensive MVP of the Ocean League, hit the winning shot, a floater from the baseline in the last minute, and the Braves hung on to edge Tulare Union 32-31 in the Division 4 title game at Selland Arena in Fresno.
Lompoc lost at Huntington Beach Marina in the first round of the state tournament. Nonetheless, the Braves have the mantle of Central Section Division 4 champions and their coach, Claudia Terrones, has been selected as the Times Girls All-Area Girls Basketball Team Coach of the Year.
Terrones is also the school's athletic director. Her husband, Paul Terrones, was the Braves' assistant coach this past season.
"I wouldn't have been able to do this without my right-hand man, my husband Paul Terrones," Claudia Terrones said. "We work well together, and both aspire to be the best versions of ourselves for our athletes and each other.
"He gave up being head coach of the boys team so he wouldn't miss any of our daughters' high school games. Tara is a freshman, and we have two coming through in the next two years."
Claudia Terrones said, "My in-laws and my mother are the real MVPs. They get my children where they need to go, feed and care for them when we can't be there."
No. 6 Lompoc won its first playoff game at home then won at No. 3 Corcoran in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Bakersfield Mira Monte before edging No. 12 Tulare Union, which won three times at higher seeds itself to get to the final, in the title game.
Cierra Bailey hit a big shot inside late for the Braves in the Division 4 championship game and finished with a game high 13 points. Garcia put in nine points and senior Mirann Mangino, who averaged 3.8 points a game for the 2022-23 season, scored seven against Tulare Union.
Lompoc made 11 of its 16 free throws to Tulare Union's 4-for-17 and thus won the title despite being out-rebounded 39-17 by The Tribe.
"This year was a whirlwind," said Claudia Terrones. "We started the summer off great and had a great group of girls that were competitive and wanted to be a part of the program. We knew that we were going to be better than the year before, so that was a positive going into the season."
Then, "Two days prior to our first game, we lost our starting center, Cierra Bailey (to a hand injury), and when you lose someone who is crucial to the offense, it disrupts team chemistry. It's not that they don't get along, it's just that when you are used to something and then it isn't there anymore, it makes for a rough start."
Bailey, the team's leading scorer in a 10-14 2021-22 for the Braves, played for the first time her senior season in Lompoc's win against Santa Ynez to open the Braves' Ocean League campaign. Bailey scored just two points, but just having her back in there was a big lift for the team.
Lompoc finished a solid 10-4 in the Ocean League en route to going 18-14 overall on the season.
During that 3-11 start, "We just couldn't figure out the right combination, and that happens sometimes," said Claudia Terrones, who played for the St. Joseph team that won a state championship in the 1990's.
"The kids kept showing up and wanting to work despite the lack of success. After a brutal loss at Dos Pueblos (63-23) ... getting back into the gym during the December break was the turning point for us."
Terrones said, "We started to focus on what they could do and not what they couldn't. We repped them on the shooting machine. We started to focus on our defense with the hope that the offense would propel from that."
Claudia Terrones has typically been a defense-oriented coach, and it served the Braves well this past season.
The veteran Lompoc coach said things really began to turn for the Braves when they edged Ventura Foothill Technology 45-42 in the last game before their league opener.
"We saw the fight and the will to win," said Terrones. "The other thing I noticed is that the girls respected, trusted and enjoyed being around each other. Everyone stepped up to the plate. Everyone played a role on our team."
As the mileage the Braves traveled during the playoffs racked up, so did the wins.
"Winning the championship was surreal," said Terrones. "It was one game at a time, and every time we won, we kept saying, 'Why not Lompoc?'"
Terrones said, "Every game was a challenge - driving to Corcoran, driving to Mira Monte and then finally Fresno. We called ourselves road warriors. We had a great fan support - our principal, superintendent, game managers, teachers and family were all there to support us at the championship game.
"We were extremely excited to win and bring the trophy to Lompoc," said Terrones. "It is an honor to be recognized among some amazing coaches that have come before me."
The Braves will lose five seniors, Figueroa, Garcia, Bailey, Mangino and Elizabeth Alcantara, to graduation. Lompoc will have seven returnees from the 2022-23 team.
"I will miss our seniors who each gave everything they have for the team," said Terrones. "I am excited for the returners, who know with hard work, accountability and love anything can happen. I look forward to watching them grow in the coming years."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.