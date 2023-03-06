Lompoc High School sophomore Jack Jones pitched a perfect baseball game Friday, and senior schoolmate Cheyanne Cordova pitched a two-hit complete softball game the same day.

The two are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the Week for the week ending March 4. Jones needed just 66 pitches to nail down his perfect game in the Lompoc baseball team's 11-0 non-league win at Santa Maria, and Cordova struck out 18 in her team's 1-0 non-league win at Nipomo.

The Lompoc softball team (3-1) was scheduled to play a non-league home game against Santa Maria Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. The Lompoc baseball team is slated to play a non-league home game against Pioneer Valley Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.