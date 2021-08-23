After three return touchdowns in four games during the spring season, you think teams would figure out that kicking to Lompoc senior Deville "Joker" Dickerson is not a great idea.

You'd figure wrong.

Dickerson started his final season at Lompoc in a remarkable way, taking the game's opening kickoff to the house 83 yards for a touchdown against Paso Robles on Friday.

Dickerson wasn't done, though. Not even close. The Idaho State commit also scored on a 79-yard punt return touchdown, giving him five return touchdowns in his last five games.

Still, the defensive back/receiver standout had more up his sleeve. Dickerson scored twice more in the Braves' 48-27 win over the Bearcats, on a 16-yard catch-and-run and a 59-yard deep ball. He also blocked a field goal, adding to the one block he had in the spring.

On the game-opening return TD, Paso Robles kicked the ball to the left, where Dickerson was positioned. The Lompoc senior received the ball and cut to his left against the grain. It appeared the Braves were set up for a return that way.

Dickerson zipped upfield, stepped out of a tackle and got a block from Sheldon Canley Jr. way downfield. Dickerson raced past the Paso Robles special teams unit to the end zone.

On the punt return, Dickerson allowed the short kick to bounce high and around as a defender closed in on him. Dickerson lulled the defender to sleep, slipped past him, scooped up the ball and apparently teleported past four other Bearcats and raced past everyone else for a 79-yard return.

Dickerson finished with four catches for 119 yards and the two touchdowns. Dickerson caught a screen pass at the 15, made the initial defender miss, then another, before diving into the end zone for a touchdown.

On his 59-yard catch, Paso Robles again showed to lack any type of awareness with Dickerson on the field, playing soft, single coverage on the speedy wideout. The Braves, out of the I formation, ran a quick play fake by quarterback Cavin Ross, who then launched a ball 45 yards down field. Dickerson reached back for it, caught it and stepped out of another tackle attempt and walked into the end zone.

He finished the night with 309 all-purpose yards and made four tackles.

Dickerson ran track for the Braves after his strong junior season in the spring and then committed to Idaho State in July. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior is one of the more competitive athletes in the area.

During the track season, he said, "I don't care who's on the blocks with me, I'm the best person out there. You put (eight-time Olympic gold medalist) Usain Bolt next to me and I'm going to run right beside him. It's all competitive no matter what I do. The mile, 4x100 relay, I have to come in first."

Dickerson and the Braves are set to play at Righetti Friday night in another non-league game. It'll be the first game for Righetti, which didn't play last week due to COVID-19 testing protocols.