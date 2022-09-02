Lompoc receiver Nelson Maldonado dominated the Pioneer Valley defense last week.
He dominated the polls this week.
Maldonado was voted the Player of the Week in a landslide on Friday, beating out five other competitors.
Maldonado had a career night on Aug. 26, catching four touchdown passes in the 54-7 win over the Panthers.
His impressive outing got his voter base riled up. He received 1,190 total votes in the contest that ran from Tuesday night to Friday afternoon. He more than doubled the second-place finisher, Collin Fasse of St. Joseph. Fasse wound up with 541 votes.
Fasse had a similar performance to Maldonado. He also caught four touchdown passes, with all four of his coming in the first half of the 38-7 win over Bakersfield Christian on Aug. 26.
In all, Maldonado caught six passes for 108 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Pioneer Valley. He also had a 37-yard punt return. He recorded 10 catches for 178 yards and five touchdowns in two games of the season.
There were six total nominees this week, two each from Lompoc, Cabrillo and St. Joseph.
Cabrillo senior defensive back Carson Heath was third with 259 votes. Heath had a fumble return for a touchdown in the 13-6 win over Nipomo on Aug. 26. He also had a sack. Heath had three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, in the season-opening win over Ojai Nordhoff on Aug. 19.
Heath's teammate, Cabrillo sophomore Jude Anderson, was fourth with 214 votes. Anderson led Cabrillo in receiving with seven grabs for 48 yards against Nipomo. He also made three tackles and intercepted two passes in the Conquistadores' win.
St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah was fifth in the voting after throwing four first-half touchdowns to Fasse in the win over Bakersfield Christian.
Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross, who threw those four touchdown passes to Maldonado, was sixth in the voting. Ross had more touchdowns than incompletions against the Panthers, going 13 of 17 for 299 yards and six touchdowns. This season, Ross has completed 27 of 34 passes for 688 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception.
Both of the Player of the Week winners so far this season have come from the Lompoc Valley. Cabrillo senior lineman Josh Zent, who had six sacks in the win over Nordhoff on Aug. 19, was named Player of the Week on Aug. 26.
Lompoc and Cabrillo played each other in the Big Game Friday night.
Readers of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News vote online each week during the football season to determine the Player of the Week. Check back Tuesday to see the next Player of the Week nominees.
