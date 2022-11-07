Lompoc's once promising football season ended swiftly Friday night.
Playing at Bakersfield Liberty in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs, the Braves ran into the issue that's been plaguing them all season: A porous defense.
Frontier scored early and often, Lompoc's high-powered offense couldn't keep up and the Titans beat the Braves 49-26.
Lompoc started the season 4-0, but finished the season with a 3-4 stretch. This is the first season Lompoc has been a part of the CIF Central Section after leaving the Southern Section after the 2021-22 school year. It's also the first year the Braves played in the Mountain League with the other area schools that moved to the Central Section several years ago.
Despite one of the area's top offenses, Lompoc just couldn't compete against the tougher teams on the Central Coast and one of the stronger programs in Bakersfield in the playoffs.
Frontier quarterback Malakhi Stratler completed 16 of 20 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns. The Titans rushed 21 times as a team for 129 yards with Devin Cockren scoring two touchdowns.
The Titans got a 16-yard pick six early when they intercepted Braves quarterback Cavin Ross, Statler threw three touchdown passes and No. 7 Frontier beat No. 10 Lompoc at Frontier in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs on Friday.
After the pick six, Ross answered with an eight-yard touchdown run and Lompoc knotted the game at 7-7. However, Statler put the Titans ahead for good with a 44-yard touchdown pass.
The Braves pulled to within 35-26 on a three-yard Marcus Bailon touchdown run at the nine minute mark of the third quarter, but Frontier got an 85-yard return for a score on the ensuing kickoff then Cockren scored from seven yards out with four minutes left in the game for his second rushing touchdown to ice it.
Ross was injured in the fourth quarter and had to leave the game. It was unknown at press time what the injury was or if Ross, the Santa Barbara County career passing yardage record holder, was able to return.
Frontier moved to 7-4. Lompoc finished with the same record. All three of Lompoc's Mountain League losses came in games where the Braves had second-half leads.
Ross, the four-year starter at quarterback for Lompoc, broke the county career passing yardage record and also set the career passing touchdown record this season.