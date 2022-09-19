Halee and Nelson.jpg

Lompoc High School's Halee Sager, left, and Nelson Maldonado were named Athletes of the Week at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday.

 Contributed

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its Athlete of the Week luncheon on Monday and those in attendance were feeling blue.

Both of the Athlete of the Week winners were from Lompoc High.

Lompoc golfer Halee Sager was named the Female Athlete of the Week while football player Nelson Maldonado won the Male Athlete of the Week honors.

