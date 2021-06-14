A good spring keeps getting better for one Lompoc High student-athlete.

Sheldon Canley Jr., a running back and sprinter at Lompoc High, has broke his personal best in the 100-meter dash week after week during the track season.

His blazing times in the 100 have in turn helped his football recruiting.

On Monday, the 2022 tailback announced that he landed his first Pac-12 offer, with Washington State getting into the mix.

Canley, the son of former Lompoc High running back Sheldon Canley Sr., had already held four Mountain West offers, including one from San Jose State, where his father played before getting drafted into the NFL.

Canley Jr. had said earlier this spring that San Diego State was one of his favorites, but his recruiting is expected to come alive this summer after his impressive spring.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder, who will be a senior this fall, also has Mountain West offers from Colorado State and Nevada. Canley's first offer was from FCS program William & Mary.

The question is now this: Which Pac-12 schools will also try to lure in the talented running back?

Canley set a PR in the 100-meter dash at the CIF Southern Section Division 3 Finals on Saturday, running a 10.64. Canley Sr. said that's the second-fastest time in school history behind former star running back Napoleon Kaufman, who played in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, and ran a 10.56.

Canley Jr. ran a 11.12 at the county track meet last month. He then ran a 10.73 at the Channel League Finals before dropping his PR to 10.71 at the CIF prelims on June 5.

At the CIF-SS Finals on Saturday, Canley dropped his PR again, racing to a second-place finish in 10.64 seconds. Max Thomas, a junior soccer star from Anaheim Servite, won the 100 at the Division 3 Finals with a time of 10.51.

Canley's historic track season comes after a productive spring football season.

Canley needed only 53 carries for rush for 512 yards and eight touchdowns as the Braves went 5-0.

In 15 career varsity games, Canley has rushed for 1,320 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also has 13 catches for 162 yards and another score.

Nick Rolovich is Washington State's head coach. Brian Smith is the team's offensive coordinator and running backs coach.