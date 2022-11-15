Long-time Lompoc residents who played for former veteran Lompoc High School coach Al De Maria spoke fondly of him recently.
De Maria died on Oct. 11 at age 74. The cause of death was not disclosed. De Maria coached the Lompoc softball team for 20 years and guided the Braves to 13 playoff appearances in 13 seasons.
He was remembered as a kind man who had a lively sense of humor.
"Gosh, my best memories of him are of him being an overall good guy, a really good guy," Dr. Shannon Olson (the former Shannon Rupa) said of De Maria recently. Olson is a dentist who works at Lompoc Community Health Centers.
She was a pitcher for De Maria from 1995-1998.
"He was always so calm, cool and collected," Olson said.
"When I think back, I think of him as part coach, part parent, part therapist."
Olson said, "Now that I have a daughter of my own, I can appreciate how hard it must have been to coach a team of teenage girls and to stay so calm.
"But he did. He was just a really good guy."
Olson said she left Lompoc to go to college then moved back after her post-high school education was complete.
She said she would exchange Christmas cards with the De Maria family. Besides, "Lompoc is a small community, so I'd see him when we were out and about," Olson said.
"He'd always tell me, 'Stay out of trouble.' That was his line for everyone who was leaving (Lompoc High School). 'Stay out of trouble.' It was funny."
A cousin of Olson's, Joelle Jacobs (Grossini), is a registrar at Lompoc High School. Jacobs played first and third base for De Maria from 1996-1999.
"He'd tell us, 'Those hips are not made for birthing, they're made for hitting a softball,'" Jacobs said of De Maria.
"He'd say that because you have to open your hips when you swing the bat."
Jacobs concurred with Olson that an even keel disposition was a De Maria trademark. The former Jenna Grossini said, "Now that I have one of these (a daughter), I don't know how he was so calm and collected all the time.
"He would have these (nail) clippers. Girls would show up at the prom with those long nails and he would say, 'You don't play softball with nails.'"
A celebration of life for De Maria is scheduled for early 2023.
